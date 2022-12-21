Following flight cancellations and delays into the Christmas blizzard

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This story will be updated. Across the country, travelers who may have already been bracing themselves for a typically hectic trip to the airport ahead of Christmas are now set to enter the maw of a fierce winter storm that could cancel thousands of flights over a holiday weekend.

Forecasters expect the storm to develop into a “bomb cyclone” that will dump snow and blast Arctic wind across the central United States and Great Lakes region on Thursday and Friday, generating abysmal conditions for air travel.

Airports in Chicago and Detroit are among the major travel centers expected to see some of the worst blizzard conditions. Heavy winds, rain and ice could also affect highways and airports around D.C., Philadelphia, New York and Boston.

On Wednesday afternoon, airline hubs such as Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were already seeing significant disruptions. Major airlines were already incentivizing customers to change flights and avoid the bad weather by waiving fees.

Here’s a look at flight cancellations and delays at some of America’s busiest airports, and what officials advise for travelers in different locations.

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

Much of Minnesota saw moderate-to-heavy snow Wednesday morning, and MSP was already seeing significant disruptions by the afternoon. According to the flight tracking site FlightAware, the airport had 142 flights delayed before 4 p.m., accounting for 30 percent of its schedule. There were only 11 cancellations, however.

According to the National Weather Service office servicing the Twin Cities, gusty winds and blowing snow are expected to begin around noon Thursday and intensify with dangerous wind chills around midnight. The office is warning of “whiteout” conditions, saying “please don’t travel.”

No major changes overnight. A strong winter storm will start off with snow this morning, followed by a brief lull before transitioning to gusty winds tomorrow. This will create blowing snow, reduced visibility, & life threatening wind chills if you get stranded.#MNwx #WIwx pic.twitter.com/RdPTFQli8s — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 21, 2022

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

Heavy snow in the Pacific Northwest grounded flights in Vancouver and Seattle on Monday, leading to more than 120 cancellations at each airport. Seattle is expected to see temperatures in the teens and low 20s all week. On Wednesday, SeaTac had 128 flight delays around 4 p.m. Wednesday, accounting for 23 percent of its schedule.

Denver International Airport (DEN)

The Federal Aviation Administration expected winds and snow to cause delays in the Denver airport. By 4 p.m. Wednesday, DEN saw 187 flight delays — accounting for 19 percent of its schedule — and 58 cancellations, according to FlightAware. As of late Wednesday evening, 114 flights out of Denver that were scheduled for Thursday had already been canceled.

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Conditions in Chicago are expected to rapidly deteriorate Thursday, with wind chills potentially dropping to minus-30 degrees by midnight Friday, the National Weather Service said. By 4 p.m. Wednesday, O’Hare saw 189 delays, accounting for 18 percent of its schedule. As of late Wednesday evening, 102 flights out of O’Hare that were scheduled for Thursday had already been canceled.

[2:00 PM 12/21] Here is an estimated arrival time of the wintery conditions. An arctic cold front will sweep across our area from late morning to early afternoon accompanied by a band of snow and dramatic temperature drop. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/OgV8WMFaou — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 21, 2022

