‘Irate’ Miami airport passenger arrested for throwing monitor at agent

An Alabama woman was arrested Tuesday morning at Miami International Airport after she allegedly threw a computer monitor at a gate agent for American Airlines.
McMillie became “irate,” according to the report, and yanked a boarding pass reader from a counter before grabbing a computer monitor and throwing it at the agent. The monitor hit the woman — whom American described as a customer care agent — in the right shoulder and left a bruise, the report said.
The incident was captured on video and posted to the popular Only in Dade Instagram account. Another video on TikTok showed the woman shouting and pulling down airport equipment as fellow passengers screamed. The surroundings are otherwise festive, with garland, lights and bows decorating the gate; the agent who was struck was wearing a headband with red antlers.
Several employees called for police help; when an officer arrived, McMillie had already been detained by Customs and Border Protection officers who had been pulled in.
McMillie was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief, both felonies, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. She was being held in a Miami-Dade County jail Wednesday, records show.
The family was traveling from Birmingham to New York City with a connection in Miami; McMillie was checking in at the gate after missing an earlier flight, the report says.
In a statement, American Airlines said it would work closely with law enforcement in the investigation. Police said McMillie’s actions caused more than $10,000 in damage to the airline’s property.
“Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines,” the statement said. “Our thoughts are with our team member, and we are ensuring they have the support they need at this time.”
Natalie B. Compton contributed to this report.
