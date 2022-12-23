Midflight lightning strikes ground Spirit plane en route to Cancún

A Spirit Airlines flight headed to Cancún International Airport returned to Philadelphia on Friday morning after crew reported “multiple lightning strikes,” the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.
The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The FAA said it will investigate.
The incident unfolded as a massive winter storm moved into the area. By just after noon Friday, more than 4,000 U.S. flights had been canceled, and more than 4,100 others were delayed, according to FlightAware.
According to the National Weather Service, commercial passenger planes are struck by lightning an average of once or twice a year.
“They are designed and built to have conducting paths through the plane to take the lightning strike and conduct the currents,” the Weather Service says.
More travel news
Safety: Future of TSA | BA.5 and travel | Bison attacks | Mask advice | Sandals adding carbon monoxide detectors | CDC monkeypox warning | Travel after covid recovery | Maskalorian | CDC travel advisories | Traveling while trans
Airlines: Middle seat fans | Phone calls on flights | Airport glow-up | Delta lounges | Private jet travel | Frontier pass | First class seats | RIP, Spirit | Delta’s 'parallel reality’ | WiFi improves | Confronting unruly passengers | Fare sales | It’s physically impossible to open a plane door | Wheelchair damage | Protections for passengers with disabilities
Destinations: Real-life White Lotus | Mauna Loa eruption | Misbehavior at national parks | Disney CEO comeback | World heritage sites | Japan’s reopening | Disney adults | Scariest places | New Bali visa | Revised Cuba policy | Disney prices | Passport-free travel | Mexico shooting | Moving to Rome
Airbnb: Is there an ‘Airbnbust?' | CEO is hosting | Fees and chores | ‘Slave cabin’ apology | No more parties | Covid refund policy ends | Accidental break-in | Pet-friendly additions | Cleaning fees
On the road: Resort fee crackdown | Hotel room lights | Greyhound road trip | Green hotels | How environmentalists travel | Road trips with pets | Road trips with babies