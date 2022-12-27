Chaotic holiday travel weekend leaves mountains of lost luggage in airports

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

First, during one of the busiest holiday travel seasons in more than two decades, severe weather affected the flights. Then it hit the luggage. As passengers across the United States faced widespread cancellations and delays because of the massive winter storm that slammed significant swaths of the country over the holiday weekend, frequent flight itinerary changes led to suitcases and luggage piling up in airports.

According to data from flight-tracking website FlightAware, almost 8,700 U.S. flights were delayed Monday, while 4,000 were canceled, as the storm battered much of the country. Dozens of people have been killed in the storm that brought dangerous conditions of heavy snow, ice and severe cold.

Travelers on Southwest Airlines bore the brunt of the post-Christmas cancellations, with the company saying Monday that it would continue to cut around two-thirds of its flights “for the next several days” as it tried to ensure a return to normal scheduling.

The impact is still being felt days after the company first warned of weather-related disruption on Wednesday, with more than 2,900 flights (or 71 percent of those scheduled) scrapped on Monday alone, according to FlightAware.

Passengers took to social media to detail their travel nightmares and beg the airlines for help.

One person attempting to contact Southwest on Twitter wrote that in addition to a canceled flight and missing Christmas, “now my bag is [nowhere] to be found. … all the christmas gifts are in there.”

Many recounted spending hours on hold trying to speak with airline employees and locate their luggage.

I was advised after 6 hour line to allow my luggage to be transferred to my final destination even tho my flight was cancelled. It’s currently lost in limbo. It’s clear you can’t get hold of anyone. I’ve been on hold for 3 hours and waiting still. This is beyond ridiculous. — Jade Jolie (@QueenJadeJolie) December 26, 2022

“With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable,” Southwest said in a statement. “And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning.”

@SouthwestAir children’s medicine were in the bag but we were told we couldn’t get them because they weren’t dropping anymore bags after being in the airport for 14 hours and getting our flight cancelled. Doesn’t seem like anyone cares. @SouthwestAir #SouthwestAirlines pic.twitter.com/b32byomLw2 — Chretien Matz (@cmoneygang07) December 26, 2022

@SouthwestAir I have missed Christmas with my family after several delays and cancellations and I am now stranded at the Kansas City airport. Almost all of the flights for southwest have been canceled with hardly any explanation or anyone at the gates. This is baggage claim pic.twitter.com/Gzhtfca5Hy — Caroline “Flynn” (@ceaflynn) December 26, 2022

The U.S. Transportation Department admonished Southwest’s “unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service. The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.”

The travel disruption has also been felt outside of the country, albeit on a much smaller scale: More than half of Air Canada’s flights were delayed Monday, while 5 percent were canceled, according to FlightAware.

In Britain, members of the armed forces were called to work at airports as officers who check passports went on strike for eight days over the holiday period, while travelers have also faced train cancellations during worker walkouts in recent days.

Over the summer, passengers in Britain were left stranded and luggage went missing as the aviation industry struggled to cope with a surge in passenger demand, amid difficulties recruiting and training enough workers following two years of the pandemic.

