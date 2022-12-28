What to know about Southwest flight refunds and finding lost luggage

The convergence of a massive winter storm, a swarm of holiday travelers and a major airline’s operational collapse has created a travel meltdown of epic proportions.
Across the country, passengers attempting to fly Southwest either gave up on holiday reunions with out-of-town family or made drastic alternatives like driving through the night or paying premiums to rebook through other airlines.
The unluckiest among them were left waiting for hours (or days) with few answers on when or how they could resume their journeys — or where their luggage was waiting without them.
Here’s what you need to know if your Southwest flight was caught in the fray.
