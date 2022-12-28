Skip to main content
By The Way
What to know about Southwest flight refunds and finding lost luggage

How to get money back for a canceled flight, and other resources for travelers stranded by Southwest

By
and 
 
December 28, 2022 at 12:22 p.m. EST
(iStock/Washington Post Illustration)

The convergence of a massive winter storm, a swarm of holiday travelers and a major airline’s operational collapse has created a travel meltdown of epic proportions.

Southwest Airlines passengers suffered the worst of it, with the carrier drawing scrutiny from the Transportation Department for a wave of cancellations and delays that continued Wednesday while competitors had already recovered. As of noon Wednesday, more than 2,500 Southwest flights were canceled, representing more than 60 percent of the schedule, according to flight tracking service FlightAware. The airline has admitted to struggles with outdated scheduling systems, and an internal company memo highlighted a worker shortage in Denver.

Holiday air travel this year is worse than in years past

Across the country, passengers attempting to fly Southwest either gave up on holiday reunions with out-of-town family or made drastic alternatives like driving through the night or paying premiums to rebook through other airlines.

The unluckiest among them were left waiting for hours (or days) with few answers on when or how they could resume their journeys — or where their luggage was waiting without them.

Here’s what you need to know if your Southwest flight was caught in the fray.

