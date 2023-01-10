If you adopt a cat from a Vegas shelter, you can fly free on Frontier

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cats come with many benefits. They chase away rodents, for instance, and keep your head warm at night. But three kittens recently rescued by a Las Vegas shelter offer an extra special perk: free Frontier Airlines flights. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The low-fare carrier based in Denver is offering hundreds of dollars in vouchers to whichever lucky customers end up adopting the kittens — all named after airlines — who are being fostered through the Animal Foundation, Nevada’s largest animal shelter. The catnip to potential adopters includes two $250 vouchers to anyone who claims the kittens named Delta or Spirit and four vouchers worth $1,000 to families who open their home to teeny Frontier.

“We have to give our guy a little something extra,” said Tyri Squyres, the airline’s vice president of marketing.

The kittens arrived at the Animal Foundation two days before Christmas. One of the shelter’s first tasks was to name the one-week-olds. The staff take this responsibility seriously, naming their four-legged charges after cheeses, pastas, fairy tale characters and pop culture personalities, such as Jen Shah, the recently sentenced star of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” who now has a scruffy pup named in her (dis)honor.

Advertisement

When the newborns showed up, holiday air travel was all the buzz, specifically the Southwest meltdown.

“We decided it would be fun to name them after the airlines, just not Southwest,” said Kelsey Pizzi, communications manager at the Animal Foundation, which took in more than 22,770 animals last year. “We talked about airlines that would make good kitten names, which is not all of them.”

The staff settled on Delta, Spirit and Frontier, and a local news report about the kittens caught the attention of the airline.

This is so sweet! Thank you for the honor, @animalfndlv! We'd love to donate two flight vouchers each to the people who adopt @Delta and @Spirit; and four vouchers to the person who adopts Frontier. 💚🐱 @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/kbmud6RcZt — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) December 28, 2022

The kittens and their mom, who goes by Momma, will live with their foster until they are old enough (at least six weeks old) and hefty enough (a pound and a half) to move into their forever home.

Pizzi said the shelter has been inundated with interest from all over the country. In the past few days, she said the staff has received about 30 to 40 emails daily and about 200 emails overall. The shelter only adopts to people who can complete the adoption process in person, though they do not have to be based in Vegas.

Advertisement

In addition to the flight vouchers, Squyres said Frontier the cat could receive special privileges on its namesake airline.

“I don’t think the kitty will end up on the tail,” she said, referring to the airline’s program that spotlights more than three dozen endangered animals on its aircraft. “But I think we should do something special.”

One idea: free flights for Frontier, who would otherwise cost his human companions $99 to fly one-way in the cabin.

GiftOutline Gift Article