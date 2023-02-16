Air New Zealand passengers take 16-hour flight to nowhere

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Passengers boarded their Air New Zealand flight to New York City on Thursday evening prepared to spend 16-plus hours in the air — which they did. But they didn’t expect to land right back where they started. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That was the fate of flight NZ2, which turned back to Auckland over the Pacific due to a power outage at its destination airport, John F. Kennedy Airport.

The airport said on Twitter that an electrical panel failure caused the power outage as well as a “small isolated fire” that was put out immediately.

“A power outage at JFK Terminal 1 is impacting the terminal’s ability to accept inbound and outbound flights,” the airport’s Twitter account posted. “We are working to accommodate impacted flights using other terminals. Travelers, please check flight status with your airline before heading to the airport.”

Here it comes. The 16 hour flight from 🛫 Auckland, to... 🛬 Auckland 😨😨



The flight made a U-turn because of the closure of Terminal 1 at JFK.https://t.co/ZpFoXsvmtU#NZ2 pic.twitter.com/w0BJh7G7f6 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 16, 2023

But several flights couldn’t make it to other terminals. Flights from Seoul, Rome and Milan all returned to their origin airports, flight-tracking websites showed; the Korean Air flight was in the air for 13 and a half hours. Several other flights were diverted to alternate U.S. airports.

Air New Zealand said in a statement that the Auckland-New York flight “was forced to divert back to Auckland” due to the fire and terminal closure.

Multiple observers tracking the saga on social media questioned why the airline couldn’t land instead at another U.S. airport.

“Imagine flying for almost a day to.. immediately have to fly all the way back home,” one person wrote.

The airline said landing at another airport in the United States would have ultimately been too disruptive for the carrier’s operations. Air New Zealand launched the route to New York — one of the longest in the world — in September.

“Diverting to another US port would have meant the aircraft would remain on the ground for several days, impacting a number of other scheduled services and customers,” the statement said. The flight landed Friday afternoon local time and passengers were rebooked on flights scheduled to leave Friday night and Saturday.

“Gotta be up there as one of the worst diversions ever of all time,” wrote Jason Rabinowitz, a travel analyst, on Twitter.

In January, an Emirates flight that left Dubai turned around and landed in the same place after a fruitless 13-hour flight due to airport flooding. Its intended destination: Auckland, New Zealand.

