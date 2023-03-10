Driver crashes car through front doors of coastal N.C. airport

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A man was arrested in Wilmington International Airport on Thursday night after officials say he crashed a car through doors and windows at the entrance of the one-terminal building in the coastal North Carolina city. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tray Anthony Dvorak drove through the fence line and onto the tarmac at the airport before wrecking inside the airport, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The office did not immediately reply to a request for Dvorak’s age and registered hometown.

The Transportation Security Administration confirmed one of its officers sustained minor injuries in the incident and was sent to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office said Dvorak is facing federal and state charges for assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, speeding to elude arrest, trespass on airport property, disorderly conduct and resisting, obstructing or delaying a government official. Dvorak was scheduled to make a video appearance in court Friday afternoon.

A witness at the airport told NBC affiliate WECT News that a TSA worker was screaming “run run run” while passengers dropped their bags and fled the car.

A spokesperson for the airport said the airport had “minimal impact to operations” Thursday night and temporary repairs were completed by 4 a.m. Friday.

Flights operated out of Wilmington International Airport fly up and down the East Coast and to Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis and Dallas. The airport serviced a record 1,086,245 passengers in 2022.

