Driver crashes car through front doors of coastal N.C. airport

A man was arrested in Wilmington International Airport on Thursday night after officials say he crashed a car through doors and windows at the entrance of the one-terminal building in the coastal North Carolina city.
The Transportation Security Administration confirmed one of its officers sustained minor injuries in the incident and was sent to a hospital.
The sheriff’s office said Dvorak is facing federal and state charges for assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, speeding to elude arrest, trespass on airport property, disorderly conduct and resisting, obstructing or delaying a government official. Dvorak was scheduled to make a video appearance in court Friday afternoon.
A witness at the airport told NBC affiliate WECT News that a TSA worker was screaming “run run run” while passengers dropped their bags and fled the car.
A spokesperson for the airport said the airport had “minimal impact to operations” Thursday night and temporary repairs were completed by 4 a.m. Friday.
Flights operated out of Wilmington International Airport fly up and down the East Coast and to Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis and Dallas. The airport serviced a record 1,086,245 passengers in 2022.
