Resort fees are in the hot seat. Here are 10 of the weirdest.

Travelers can almost certainly relate: They see a nightly hotel rate, click through to book the stay and realize the math doesn’t quite add up. The culprit? The much-maligned resort fee, which can add upward of $30 to $40 a night to the bill. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight They might wonder: “What am I even paying for?” It’s a good question.

Travel analyst Henry Harteveldt, president of Atmosphere Research Group, still remembers one Chicago hotel where the daily fee claimed to include artisanal water. Instead, he found Costco’s Kirkland brand bottled water.

Annoyed by the tacked-on charge — which included other amenities he wouldn’t use — Harteveldt said he politely complained about the less-than-artisanal offering.

“I’ll be damned if I didn’t come back and there was a message from the manager with two bottles of Fiji water: ‘We hope this makes you happy,’” he said. Still, Harteveldt calls the fees “greedy,” “ridiculous” and an “annoyance” that reflect poorly on hotels that charge them. He’s not alone in his distaste.

Resort fees and the way they’re presented to travelers have been the subject of consumer ire, lawsuits, state investigations and even this year’s State of the Union address. The Federal Trade Commission is exploring a rule to crack down on what it calls “junk fees,” a process that could still take years.

We’re working to ban surprise “resort fees” that hotels tack on to your bill.



These fees can cost up to $90 a night at hotels that aren’t even resorts.



It just isn’t right. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 19, 2023

“We’ll ban surprise ‘resort fees’ that hotels tack on to your bill,” President Biden said last month during the national address. “These fees can cost you up to $90 a night at hotels that aren’t even resorts.”

The hotel industry defends the practice; a trade group says its data shows 6 percent of hotels across the United States charge some sort of amenity fee at an average of $26 a night.

“These fees directly support hotel operations — including wages and benefits for hotel staff — and when they are applied, hotel websites clearly and prominently display them for guests during the booking process, in accordance with [Federal Trade Commission] guidance,” the American Hotel & Lodging Association said in a statement.

It’s not clear what the latest anti-fee push will ultimately mean for hotels, but frequent travelers say they are fed up with them now.

“Clearly resorts and destination fees have just become a pure money grab for these properties and in many cases they’re just making up anything that they can to justify these costs,” said Scott Mayerowitz, executive editor of The Points Guy, who has written about his frustration with the charges.

Gary Leff, who chronicles resort fee fatigue on his blog View From the Wing, said hotels will sometimes offer amenities such as dining credits that seem like they could almost be worth the cost. But in those cases, he said, why make them mandatory?

“If it’s this incredible deal that everybody loves, let them choose it,” he said.

Lauren Wolfe, counsel at consumer advocate group Travelers United and founder of KillResortFees.com, said she sees momentum building in favor of travelers — and none too soon.

“The hotels that are charging them are really getting creative,” she said.

While the bulk of hotels say their fees cover commonplace amenities like WiFi, local calls, gym access and printing services, some think well outside the standard box. These are some of the more surprising amenities hotels are including in resort fees.

“Resort fee” one of the all time legal scams lol I already pay you to stay at the resort, didn’t I pay that already?! — Brooklynsbeat (@brooklynsbeat) March 19, 2023

Coconut husking

The Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, where a late April weekend stay starts around $1,200 a night, tries to hype its $50-plus-tax daily resort fee. A resort fee “worth celebrating,” the hotel promises, covering expected amenities “plus new offerings you won’t be able to travel without.” One of those offerings: coconut husking, or removing the hard outer layer around the shell, a necessary step to get to the meat and liquid inside.

The hotel did not respond to a question about the activity, but reviews describe it as a cultural lesson. Also included: ukulele, hula and stand-up paddle board lessons, a cultural walk, canoe excursions, kayak tours, snorkel equipment use, GoPro camera rentals, a photo session and a nonalcoholic welcome beverage.

Filtered water

Many hotels toss a couple bottles of water in when they charge resort fees. But the 1 Hotel chain, which touts its commitment to sustainability, takes a different approach to hydration. The Brooklyn Bridge and Central Park locations in New York City — where daily destination fees run $45 and $39 before tax respectively — promise “filtered water in all sinks and taps.”

“Our water filtration systems are specially added at each property to offer our guests the highest quality water and avoid the use of single-use plastic water bottles,” Elizabeth Traub, spokeswoman for 1 Hotels operator SH Hotels & Resorts, said in an email. “The amenity is included in the resort fee to reflect the heavy investment made in our water filtration systems, which most hotels do not do.”

She noted that fees also include access to Audi electric vehicles, fitness and wellness classes and other amenities.

I snickered at the "hidden resort fees" being mentioned in the SOTU but here I am, trying to book something special, and the price I was willing to pay us that top amount. The fees and taxes send it out of my budget. 👎🏻 pic.twitter.com/EucO7fmcav — Jennifer Harris (@thsuburbanmommy) March 13, 2023

White noise machine

The lowest resort fee on this list is called a “mandatory guest amenities fee” and runs $25 a night, plus tax, at the Viceroy in D.C.

Among the items covered by that mandatory fee: white noise machines, for those who don’t appreciate the ambient sounds of a $300-plus-a-night city hotel. If background fuzz doesn’t sound appealing, the listed amenities also include a record player.

Cup of Boston clam chowder

The Hyatt Regency Boston wants to give guests a taste of the city with its daily destination fee of $30, tax included. Aside from a $2 discount on trolley tour tickets and a $10 daily food credit for dinner on site, the fee covers a cup of Boston clam chowder, either served in the Avenue One restaurant or taken to go. According to the menu, a starter portion of chowder costs $12.

Want more than chowder to take home? When guests depart, they’re also entitled to a “special Boston keepsake magnet.”

6 percent attraction discount

Hotels often include discounts for on-site restaurants, local activities or attractions to ease the pain of an extra fee. The Thompson Central Park in New York City has extremely specific discounts bundled into its very precise destination fee of $34.86 a night, plus tax.

In the “extremely difficult to calculate in your head” camp, there’s a 6 percent discount to a multi-attraction pass; an 8 percent break on the price of a separate city savings pass and an 8 percent discount on hop-on, hop-off bus tours. Easier for mental math is the 10 percent discount at the Carnegie Hall store.

Pool table use

The Nines Hotel in Portland, Ore., boasts a cozy book-stuffed library with board games, card games and an eight-foot pool table. Using that pool table for free (well, kind of) is a privilege covered by the hotel’s daily destination fee of $30 plus tax.

Also included: a $30 food and drink credit, shoe shines, electric bike rental and courtesy car transportation — subject to availability, and only for one-way trips from the hotel.

Hiking and meditation trails

The Greenbrier, a sprawling historical resort in West Virginia, stretches over 11,000 acres. That includes hiking and meditation trails, which are two of the amenities covered by the $39 daily resort fee. Transportation around the resort is also provided for those who don’t want to take the trails.

The hotel, where rooms start at over $400 a night in late April, also includes historical tours, nightly movies and other entertainment in the amenities.

Banana bread muffins

The Royal Hawaiian in Honolulu is known for welcoming its guests with “signature banana bread muffins” of the sort that inspire people to make them at home. The gesture isn’t quite complimentary, though: The muffins are included in the daily resort fee of $42 plus tax.

Guests can also get a land-based intro to stand-up paddle boarding, a GoPro rental, morning yoga and a variety of cultural activities including lei and bracelet making.

Bird exhibit

The Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa in San Diego offers the standard amenities with its $36 daily resort fee (plus tax) — WiFi, beach chairs, pool towels, fitness center access. And then there is the bird exhibit, featuring macaws, cockatoos and a lilac-crowned Amazon parrot who are on display daily on site. There’s also a show featuring the six birds five days a week, and a Bird Live Cam to see them from afar.

“The bird exhibit is included as we want all of our guests to be able to interact with these exceptional animals, especially children and families who visit the resort and may not have ever seen birds like these before,” Matthew Adams, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Evans Hotels, said in an email. “These birds require special handling and receive the best care to provide them with a long and healthy life. Including this in our resort fee allows us to assist with caring for these birds, many of which are rescued.”

I will say that too many hotels are getting away with "resort" fees these days. Having an outdoor pool that is too green to swim in is not worth charging me $19 a night as a "resort" fee 😭😭😭 😂 — 🌈Krissy🌈 (@KrissyInColor) March 16, 2023

Laser challenge

Sure, Orlando visitors have multiple theme parks to choose from. But the Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites - Waterpark is banking that people want to have plenty to do at their hotel, too. Enter the fee of $49 per night, plus tax, which covers access to a pool and water park, mini golf, shuttle service to Walt Disney World, basketball courts, a playground and something called a Bank Heist Laser Challenge.

A video posted by the resort a few years ago shows a room crisscrossed with green lasers and a message that definitely sounds like it is encouraging illegal behavior. “Masterfully maneuver the security beams at this bank vault to complete your mission of getting rich quick,” the video says.

