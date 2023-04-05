5 arrested after suspected cartel killings near Cancún beach resort

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mexican government officials sought to reassure tourists in the popular resort destination of Cancún that they are safe after four bodies were found in the area’s hotel zone this week. Police responded to an emergency call Monday morning from an area near the Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancún, an all-inclusive beachfront hotel. Investigators first found three bodies, but later discovered a fourth in some bushes, according to the Quintana Roo state attorney general’s office.

The four — all Mexican nationals — “were executed on the spot,” according to a person close to the investigation. The Coordination Group for the Construction of Peace and Security in Quintana Roo, a coalition of military and law enforcement, said in a statement Tuesday the victims were believed to be selling and distributing drugs.

The person close to the investigation said five suspects are in custody, including two who were captured on security camera carrying out executions. The killings were part of an internal dispute over drug-dealing between members of the Sinaloa cartel, the person said. Following the killings, state prosecutors offered a reward of 1 million pesos (about $55,000) for the location of Héctor Elías Flores Aceves, a leader known as “El 15.”

The coordination group said that while the deaths took place in the hotel zone, the incident did not pose a risk to visitors, hotel employees or businesses because it unfolded in the brush.

Monday’s ordeal during the busy lead-up to Easter was the latest blow to Mexico’s tourism reputation. Last week, a tourist from the U.S. was shot in the leg in Puerto Morelos, south of Cancún, the Associated Press reported.

A dramatic scene unfolded in Cancún in late 2021 when tourists fled the beach for safety amid a shootout that state officials said was between rival cartels. Two people affiliated with the gangs were killed, state officials said, and one hotel guest was injured.

The U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico issued a spring break travel alert in mid-March warning travelers to avoid drugs and unregulated alcohol and be on the alert for criminal activity.

“Crime, including violent crime, can occur anywhere in Mexico, including in popular tourist destinations,” the alert says. “Travelers should maintain a high level of situational awareness, avoid areas where illicit activities occur, and promptly depart from potentially dangerous situations.”

But the State Department does not warn against travel to Quintana Roo, telling tourists only to “exercise increased caution.”

Law enforcement authorities in the state said operations are still underway at beaches, nightclubs and other tourist spots to ensure safety in the week leading up to Easter.

The Hotel Association of Cancún, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres praised the response to the killings in a statement.

“While our main priority is the safety and security of our visitors, workers and of every Mexican citizen, during this unfortunate incident, their safety was never at risk,” the association said. “Alongside our local and national government officials, we can assure our guests of their the physical wellbeing and continued enjoyment of their vacation.”

