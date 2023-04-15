Where to stay in Harpers Ferry

The concept of the true bed-and-breakfast stands out as nostalgic in a world full of Airbnbs.

As a weekender, you’ll have your choice of 19th century (or older) lodging perched on the hills of Lower Town. Most B&Bs offer themed rooms ripped straight from a romantic comedy. Whether you stay in the Gray Room at the Stonehouse or the 1820 Suite at the Town’s Inn, you’re almost guaranteed a sturdy breakfast and an unobstructed view of the morning fog spilling onto the Potomac and the Shenandoah.

The farther up Washington Street you stay, the farther uphill you’ll have to walk. B&Bs closer to Lower Town are your best bet if you’re looking to stay close to the main attractions.

The Town’s Inn

Innkeeper Karan Townsend — the homophony not lost on her — first fell in love with Harpers Ferry in 2007.

“I mean come on,” she says, arms flailing back toward the two rivers she finds so magnificent.

Townsend, an ESL teacher by training, has done stints everywhere from Salzburg to Abu Dhabi. She says that Harpers Ferry is her favorite place on earth, and that she wants to emulate the homeyness she saw at backpacker lodges in the Austrian Alps.

Townsend, 73, particularly enjoys sitting in a rocking chair, chatting with her employees and the backpackers she now gets to host herself. Whether you stay there or not, feel free to visit Townsend at the Town’s Inn for a trail snack, a cup of tea and a couple hours of reminiscence. 179 High St.

Stonehouse B&B

Note, the website describes it in no minced words as a “doily-free environment.” There are a handful of rooms in the historical center of town starting at $175/night on the weekends. 156 High St.

The Carriage House at Carrot Top Cottage