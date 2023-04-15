You won’t just be lowering your carbon footprint. You’ll enjoy the scenery by rail as you take in what Thomas Jefferson called “one of the most stupendous scenes in nature” in his “Notes on the State of Virginia.”
When you wake up in this quaint Appalachian hamlet, shopkeepers dusting off antebellum storefronts will send you down the hill to a coffee shop with a message to give the owner. Be prepared to say that so-and-so sent you. Visitors to Harpers Ferry get the impression that the whole town communicates like this.
It’s hard to do Harpers Ferry wrong, but you’ll inch closer to “right” the more accurately you can summarize John Brown’s armory raid by heart. Read the facts back to yourself over a hearty vegan stew with new friends on their day off from hiking the length of the Appalachian Trail.
How to get to Harpers Ferry by train
MARC’s Brunswick Line is tailor-made for a weekend getaway that won’t break the bank. Round-trip tickets will only set you back $26.
Members of the 9-5 crowd can bring their weekend bags to work on Friday as your train to Martinsburg, W.Va., departs from Union Station at 4:25 p.m., 5:40, or — if you want to kick off your weekend with a pre-train pint at the Dubliner — 6:20 p.m.
Feel free to scoff at the 12 lanes of I-270 traffic you’ll speed past as the train charges from suburbia to the cornfields of Montgomery County. In just over an hour and a half, you’ll coast over one of the B&O bridges comprising a 15-acre national historic site into West Virginia.
The 6:53 a.m. train on Monday will get you to D.C. by 8:32 a.m., just in time for work.
Where to stay in Harpers Ferry
The concept of the true bed-and-breakfast stands out as nostalgic in a world full of Airbnbs.
As a weekender, you’ll have your choice of 19th century (or older) lodging perched on the hills of Lower Town. Most B&Bs offer themed rooms ripped straight from a romantic comedy. Whether you stay in the Gray Room at the Stonehouse or the 1820 Suite at the Town’s Inn, you’re almost guaranteed a sturdy breakfast and an unobstructed view of the morning fog spilling onto the Potomac and the Shenandoah.
The farther up Washington Street you stay, the farther uphill you’ll have to walk. B&Bs closer to Lower Town are your best bet if you’re looking to stay close to the main attractions.
The Town’s Inn
Innkeeper Karan Townsend — the homophony not lost on her — first fell in love with Harpers Ferry in 2007.
“I mean come on,” she says, arms flailing back toward the two rivers she finds so magnificent.
Townsend, an ESL teacher by training, has done stints everywhere from Salzburg to Abu Dhabi. She says that Harpers Ferry is her favorite place on earth, and that she wants to emulate the homeyness she saw at backpacker lodges in the Austrian Alps.
Townsend, 73, particularly enjoys sitting in a rocking chair, chatting with her employees and the backpackers she now gets to host herself. Whether you stay there or not, feel free to visit Townsend at the Town’s Inn for a trail snack, a cup of tea and a couple hours of reminiscence. 179 High St.
Stonehouse B&B
Note, the website describes it in no minced words as a “doily-free environment.” There are a handful of rooms in the historical center of town starting at $175/night on the weekends. 156 High St.
The Carriage House at Carrot Top Cottage
If an Airbnb is more your style, this cozy, cost-effective one is a little more than $100 a night. The 1-bed 1-bath cottage is located in Harpers Ferry National Historic Park and even has a pawpaw tree.
What to do in Harpers Ferry
Harpers Ferry is a good litmus test for whether you’re more of an active “trip” type or a leisurely “vacation” person. There’s lots to do if you want to work your way through the brochures at the visitors center. But you can also watch others take on the rafting trips and museum hopping while you relax and shop.
John Brown Museum
Harpers Ferry is like Colonial Williamsburg for Civil War buffs. The historical center is impeccably restored and maintained to reflect how it looked at the time of abolitionist John Brown’s 1859 armory raid. Visitors struggling to picture it can visit the National Park Service’s John Brown Museum, which tells the story of the raid with help from interactive exhibits in the Lower Town.
Hike the Appalachian Trail
You should also go for a hike on the Appalachian Trail. Walk across the bridge to the Maryland Heights, where you can continue onward or pivot to one of the most beautiful stretches of the C&O Canal trail.
Visit Tony the Cat
Formally titled “Tony the Kitty Cat” per his pin on Google Maps, Tony is an unofficial ambassador of sorts. A recipient of rave reviews from tourists, this black tabby will gladly accept head rubs along Washington Street.
Where to shop in Harpers Ferry
As an unwritten rule, a small town’s charm is measured in proportion with the quirkiness of its shops — and oh, does Harpers Ferry have that in spades.
The steep inclines on the streets slow you down and heighten the intimacy. Pack light — a day of playing telephone in Harpers Ferry will leave you with a funky new wardrobe and a Rolodex of local artisans to visit on your next trip.
Stores like Tessoterica, the Vintage Lady, and the Gilded Flea offer exactly what you're imagining and more, all within a short walk of the post office where you can mail your vintage cards.
Vintage Lady
Manager Crystal Grimsley welcomes Vintage Lady visitors in a singsong voice between stitching together her needlepoint du jour. Grimsley has been a fixture among Harpers Ferry’s vintage vendors for 13 years, proud to peddle Mountain State charms running the gamut from local wines to statuettes fashioned from soft West Virginia coal.
She says that she makes a point of featuring local products, boasting that over 90 percent of the inventory is made in America. The Moira Rose aspirants among you might want to try the fruit wine. 196 High St.
Magpie Pottery
Just across the way, Magpie Pottery offers a “step back in time.”
Joe Straka — whose Czech last name translates to “magpie” — has been making pottery in his historic digs on Public Way for over five years. Hailing from an area just north of Scranton, Pa., which he says is not unlike Harpers Ferry, Straka feels comfortable in his shop.
“I see so many birds and different cloud situations and fog, and snow, and ice, and stuff that’ll blow your mind,” Straka says of his stirring environs.
Visitors are welcome to chat with Straka and learn through osmosis as he teaches his partner, Jim Palmer, the ins and outs of pottery over unhurried afternoons in Harpers Ferry. 163 Public Way
Where to eat in Harpers Ferry
From meat-free bar food and beer from several local breweries, the culinary scene in Harpers Ferry gives the grandeur of the landscape a run for its money.
Kelley Farm Kitchen
An all-vegan spot up the hill offering creative twists on Mid-Atlantic classics (jackfruit crab cakes for $14) and a healthy rotation of specials. 1112 Washington St., Bolivar, W.Va.
Snallygaster’s Café and Wine Bar
Also up the hill, this cozy cafe is a perfect destination for a glass of wine or regional craft beers from Antietam Brewery (Hagerstown, Md.) or Mountain State Brewing Co. (Thomas, W.Va.) after an afternoon of antiquing. 1102 Washington St., Bolivar, W.Va.
Rabbit Hole Gastropub
Go to this partially subterranean watering hole for pork shanks, loaded pork fries, Old Bay-brined shrimp, CBD hemp salads and deep fried pickles. 186 High St.
Harpers Ferry Brewing
If you’re looking for a leisurely hike across the Shenandoah, HFB is home to spectacular views and on-site brews like the Peregrine Dunkelweizen, a wheat beer with chocolate, clove, and banana undertones, or the Two Bridges Blonde Ale — brewed with mangoes and guava — about a 90-minute walk from town. 37412 Adventure Center Lane, Purcellville
Almost Heaven Pub and Grill
Want to stay close to town? Queue up your John Denver playlist and tuck into classic pub fare practically across the street from the train you came in on. 177 Potomac St.
Bolivar Bread Bakery
Just about everything is made by hand at Bolivar Bread Bakery, and it shows. The cheese fougasse ($7) is a perfect trail snack. It pairs fabulously with the extensive spread of butters ranging from sheep’s milk ($9) to black truffle ($20) to buffalo ($9). The bakery also pays homage to its Appalachian roots with fresh pepperoni rolls wrapped in pretzel dough for $6. 914 Washington St.
