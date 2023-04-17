3 Americans missing after leaving Mexico on sailboat

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The U.S. Coast Guard is asking the public for help in a search for three Americans who went missing while traveling by sailboat off the Pacific coast of Mexico. The sailors were last heard from nearly two weeks ago after reportedly departing Mazatlán in Sinaloa state. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a news release Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard said it is aiding the Mexican Navy in the search for Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross, or the 44-foot sailing vessel they were on, Ocean Bound.

“We’re asking for any boaters or people on land or whatever, if they have seen anything or seen the boat, we would like to know about it,” Levi Read, a chief petty officer with the District 11 public affairs office, said in an interview Monday.

According to the Coast Guard, the trio reportedly left Mazatlán on April 4 on a trip that would end in San Diego. They planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6 to pick up supplies and check in.

“However, there was no record of them arriving in Cabo San Lucas or a report in of their location,” the news release says.

Read said there was inclement weather at the time they were last heard from.

“Reports were that there were 30-knot winds and 15- to 20-foot swells, which is pretty rough,” he said. “There were other sailing vessels out there at that time that did fine. It wasn’t smooth.”

Despite contacting marinas throughout the Baja region and issuing “urgent marine information broadcasts” to fellow mariners, there have been no updates on the trio’s whereabouts. Read said there have been no developments since news of the sailors’ disappearance was announced last week.

The Mexican Navy and Coast Guard have supplied boats and planes to look for the missing boat, Read said.

“On the Coast Guard side, we’ve searched 2,500 square miles,” he said. The search is continuing.

In interviews with “Good Morning America,” family members said the three sailors had significant experience.

“She’s a licensed captain by the United States Coast Guard and has got over 20 years of experience sailing, and her husband is not far behind her either,” said Mark Argall, Kerry O’Brien’s brother.

Melissa Spicuzza, Gross’s daughter, told the news program that her father had been sailing since the 1970s and is a mechanic by trade, “so he can fix anything.”

“I have not been out of contact with my father pretty much my entire life,” she said. “We are incredibly close.”

