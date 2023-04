From worrying that my driver’s license bearing my birth name and gender might cause a holdup at security to receiving an invasive pat-down by TSA personnel, flying as a trans woman has been an anxiety-inducing and demoralizing experience.

When my grandfather fell ill in 2021, I immediately booked a cross-country flight to see him. Unfortunately, air travel is a bit more complicated for me as a transgender person than it is for the average flier.

I’ve always wanted to travel — to see new places, try new foods and learn the languages of the places I’m visiting. But my final visit to my grandfather left me wondering whether future travel — at least by plane — may not be in the cards for me.