Why your flight is early, even when it’s late

On a recent Wednesday morning, passengers on a flight from D.C. to Hartford settled in for the 90-minute journey, the travel time on the reservation. Forty-five minutes later, the plane pulled into the gate at the Connecticut airport. On the return trip, the aircraft beat the published arrival time by more than 15 minutes.

An early arrival is always appreciated, and, considering the recent air travel pandemonium, surprising. But the skeptical traveler might wonder: Why is my flight so early, even when it seems late? Are airlines padding their schedules to goose their on-time arrival rating or are more pragmatic factors at play?

“They are not gaming on-time statistics,” said Gary Leff, founder of the View from the Wing blog. “We are seeing more variants now, and there is an increased likelihood of the flight taking longer.”

All airplane reservations list departure and arrival times, a calculation based on more than just mileage and air speed. The timer starts when the aircraft pushes back from the gate at the outbound airport and stops once it parks at the inbound airport. A slew of obstacles can pop up between these two goal posts and interrupt the clock. The industry’s scheduling system not only anticipates these hiccups, it can often accommodate them, too.

“The reality is you can’t fix every single potential problem that could occur on a given day of travel, but you can build a little bit of padding into the schedule,” said Max Barrus, vice president of planning and revenue at Breeze Airways. “If you didn’t do that, nobody would ever be on time.”

Flight times are getting longer

Over the years, flight times have increased. The main culprit: busier airports and skies.

“It takes longer to complete a flight, especially in the Northeast,” said Brett Snyder, founder and president of Cranky Flyer. “There’s more air and ground congestion.”

Barrus said block times — the time it takes from departing gate to arriving gate — have grown by 8 or 9 percent on average over the past decade. He said a flight previously scheduled for two hours might now be published as roughly 2 hours and 25 minutes.

“It sounds crazy because the airplanes didn’t slow down,” he said, “but there are a lot of inefficiencies in the system.”

According to Barrus, who previously worked at Allegiant as director of planning, airlines typically consider three components when formulating flight times: taxiing out, actual flying and taxiing in. Each segment is littered with pitfalls. For instance, at the departure airport, your plane might have to sit in a long queue of aircraft waiting to take off. Storms, heavy turbulence or congested airspace can force the pilot to divert to a smoother but slower route. Air traffic control, which is suffering from a staffing shortage, might request a plane circles overhead until the runway clears. After landing, the gate might not be ready.

“So many things can impact just getting into the air or to your gate,” Snyder said.

Airlines devise their own block times, which can vary for the same route. For example, Delta lists a nonstop from New York to Los Angeles as a six-hour flight, nearly a half-hour quicker than JetBlue’s itinerary. There are a multitude of reasons for this discrepancy, such as crew hours, aircraft type, connections and even the carrier’s philosophy to scheduling.

“Some airlines will schedule more buffer,” Snyder said. “Others will go tighter on the schedule.”

Each approach comes with risks. Too much wiggle room means the plane may sit around between flights, a waste of resources and money. Too little time can trigger an avalanche of delays and upend an entire day of flying.

Keeping the airlines honest

Since 1987, the Department of Transportation has been keeping the airlines honest, or at least transparent. The agency requires major domestic carriers to share monthly data on its on-time performance and late arrivals. DOT, which publishes this information on its Air Travel Consumer Report, defines tardy as arriving 15 minutes or more after the published time.

“Air travelers can use this dashboard to select the minimum length of arrival delay that is most significant to them, whether it be one minute, one hour or more, to see how each airline stacks up,” a DOT spokesperson said by email.

For the first two months of 2023, the most current figures available, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics reported that more than 860,000 planes arrived on time, or about 78 percent. Delta ranked first in punctuality, with 81 percent. Frontier took last place, with 66 percent.

“You can’t really know if the flight is going to be on time because they put in this fudge time,” said Roland T. Rust, a distinguished university professor at the University of Maryland’s business school. “But if the plane takes off on time, it’s definitely going to be on time.”

By law, airlines can’t excessively pad their schedules. An agency spokesperson said DOT prohibits “unrealistic or deceptive scheduling of flights by airlines” and could impose “substantial civil penalties” on the transgressor.

How to fly faster

Though many elements are out of our control — weather, airport construction, alligators on the runway — passengers can reduce their travel time with a few smart booking decisions.

Some airports are notorious for their traffic snarls and delays, such as New York’s JFK, Chicago O’Hare and Dallas/Fort Worth. If possible, choose a secondary airport, such as Chicago Midway or Dallas Love Field. Also avoid peak flight periods when more planes are jockeying for space. Barrus recommends flying midweek rather than on a Friday and preferably in the morning, before the delays have a chance to stack up.

Knowing some meteorology can help, too. Flying west to east is often quicker than the reverse direction because of the jet stream, which can shorten the trip by an hour. Winter travel can take longer because of stronger winds. A tail wind is a generous push in the right direction, a claim that head winds can’t make.

Drake Castañeda, a Delta spokesman, said one-off occurrences can also affect flight times, such as a volcanic eruption that spews ash into the air, a NASA launch or the U.S. president moving around the country in Air Force One.

“We have to account for these events and make accommodations for everything that can come into play,” he said.

The truth behind ‘making up time in the air’

If you only care about how long you will be airborne, pay attention to the pilot’s announcement right before takeoff. This flight time is typically the most accurate and up-to-date, barring any midstream route changes or emergencies.

However, don’t take everything the pilot says as gospel, especially if your plane departed late. If the captain proclaims that they will make up time in the air and still arrive on schedule, feel free to snort. Because you know the truth.

“This is my favorite phrase,” Barrus said with a chuckle. “They’re not going faster necessarily. Usually it means that somebody like me built the block times in order for them to be on time.”

correction A previous version of this story misstated the direction of the jet stream. The jet stream makes it easier to fly west to east. This story has been corrected.

