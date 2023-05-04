How American cities are celebrating King Charles III’s coronation

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It will be an event fit for a king — and, in the United States, for an early bird. In the United Kingdom, King Charles III will be crowned in an 11 a.m. service on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, followed by parades and parties. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight British expats in America, Anglophiles and royal family watchers will need to get up far earlier — or settle for highlights reels to see the festivities. Many will simply gather later in the day to mark the festivities with like-minded fans.

Nearly 250 years after the American colonies declared independence from Britain, there’s still plenty of interest in royal happenings. See: the weddings of both Prince William and Prince Harry; the drama over Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepping back from royal roles in 2020; Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee last year and her death a few months later.

“It’s not our tradition, it’s not our king, but I think it’s a universal celebration,” said Arsine Rassam, owner of the Cobblestone Cottage, a high-tea service in Las Vegas. “It’s watching history.”

New York City picnic

The St. George’s Society of New York is putting on the “Big Lunch Coronation Picnic” at Central Park’s Heckscher Playground lawns, a bring-your-own-everything affair that starts Saturday at noon. Coronation socks, however, may be for sale at the site.

More than 200 people have registered to attend so far, said David Drinkwater, the society’s president, who will start the day with a watch party at 5:45 a.m.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed that the weather will not be English for it,” he said.

First call in San Diego

The transatlantic time difference is especially rough for the West Coast, but Shakespeare Pub in San Diego will open at 2:30 a.m. for viewing of the shindig, starting with the royal family’s travel to the event.

The pub is offering a multi-screen experience inside and on an outdoor patio, and will serve finger foods, tea, coffee and juice for $38.95 a person.

“At 6am we will raise a glass of champagne and toast our new King!!” the bar’s website says. “Bringing this historic event to a finale.”

Texas parking lot bash

The grocery and gift store British Emporium, the self-proclaimed “most British spot in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex,” is hosting a watch party in the parking lot starting at 4 a.m.

“Guests are asked to bring their own chairs and encouraged to dress in their favourite attire as if they were at Westminster Abbey,” the event’s Facebook page says. Once the sun comes up after 7 a.m. local time, the viewing will end and the store will open to sell commemorative items.

Garden party in Los Angeles

Celebrants in L.A. can nap before this 4 p.m. event at the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica, put on by the Los Angeles British-American Business Council. The $50-a-person party will include clips from the coronation, live music and “festive garden party attire,” according to the website.

James Langridge, president of the council, said he’s expecting a crowd of about 400.

“It’s going to be everything British: British food, British drinks, it’s going to be a British summer garden party,” he said. “We don’t always get to see a coronation, and this is a big one.”

Tea in Las Vegas

The Cobblestone Cottage, which opened in February, is “basically sold out” at $65 a person for its watch party starting at 11 a.m., the owner said.

“You can’t be an English teahouse without celebrating the English,” Rassam said. “This is a huge deal for us.”

Coronation highlights will loop on the big-screen TV and decor will include flags, “swag with Charles’s face on it” and a giant board cutout of the king.

“I know that I’m decking it out,” Rassam said. “I even ordered aprons.”

Drinks all day in Miami Beach

The Loews Miami Beach Hotel will show the event at its Bar Collins in real time, but for those who sleep in, clips and post-event coverage will be shown later in the day.

During its regular hours for lunch and dinner, the bar will offer a specialty “London Calling” cocktail, four types of tea sandwiches and pastries “adorned with gold flakes for that extra royal touch,” according to the hotel.

Coronation cake at the British Embassy in D.C.

Starting at 11 a.m., staffers at the British Embassy will hand out tea, coronation cake, shortbread and other goodies at the statue of Winston Churchill outside the embassy.

The “Sidewalk Celebration” will also include kids activities, the chance to submit a note to the king and queen, and a photo exhibit.

