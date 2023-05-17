Rainn Wilson’s new travel show seeks the secret to happiness

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Assistant to the regional manager no more, Rainn Wilson is now a travel guru. The actor, best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on the hit sitcom “The Office,” stars in “Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss,” premiering Thursday on Peacock. His mission? Find what makes the people in some places happier than others.

Spoiler: It’s human connection. “It’s all about community. It’s all about connection,” Wilson said in a recent Zoom interview.

In each of the five, hour-long episodes, Wilson travels to a new destination and ingrains himself with locals to uncover their unique brand of happiness. The actor, who recently appeared in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” discovers the joy in human connection, from wading in frigid Icelandic waters to playing a party game in Ghana.

Happiness is not a new interest of Wilson’s. In 2019, his studio and production company SoulPancake premiered the documentary “Laughing Matters.” It explored the relationship between comedy and depression and was an avenue for Wilson to discuss his own experience with the duo. “I grew up a pretty anxious and depressed kid,” Wilson said in an interview with Newsweek. “When I found that I could make people laugh, that was my solution.”

We spoke with Wilson about his travels and passion for happiness. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: What inspired your travel journey to find happiness?

A: A magnificent book by a D.C. native named Eric Weiner, “The Geography of Bliss,” which is a masterful and hysterical work where he travels all around the globe. It’s called “one grump’s search for happiness.” I’m not as much of a grump as he is, but the format and the idea of looking for happiness as opposed to looking for delicious foods we thought would be an amazing foundation for a travel docuseries. So we basically stole it from his book.

Q: That gets me to my next question. How did the show come to be?

A: These young producers named Casey and Evan just wrote me out of the blue and they said, “Hey, we got the rights to this book, we think you’d be the perfect host.” I had spent a good amount of my time and writing and energy speaking about mental health issues. I had shared about my mental health struggles, and they thought that I would bring the perfect mix of seriousness and profundity, but also jovial, hysterical-ness to the proceedings.

Q: You went to a host of locations for the show. Where would you want to go back?

A: I would go back to any of the countries that I traveled to. That was my fifth trip to Iceland, actually. It’s one of my favorite places on the planet, the nature is absolutely astonishing. I found Ghana to be incredibly beautiful and exhilarating, and Thailand was magnificent. But, I would say that Bulgaria is kind of the hidden jewel of Europe, especially if you’re a nature lover. The forests and mountains there are exquisite. The food is wonderful. The people are really nice. I highly recommend Bulgaria, even though it’s ranked as one of the unhappiest places in the world. There are a lot of beautiful things to discover about Bulgaria. I should be a spokesperson for Travel Bulgaria.

Q: What do you hope people gain from this series?

A: I hope that people gain a subscription to Peacock, which is filled with delightful programming. I’m only partially joking, but also because “The Office” is at Peacock I have a certain brand loyalty to my old employer, NBC Universal Productions, Incorporated. But also what the writers and producers have managed to do with “The Geography of Bliss” is pretty extraordinary. The show is just incredibly uplifting, and it makes your heart swell with joy and is filled with laughter and community and just an appreciation for our magical and audacious and sometimes infuriating human species.

Q: Did this journey change how you perceive happiness?

A: This show did change my life, and it has changed the way that I view bliss, happiness, well-being — whatever you want to call it. I had a profound realization that no matter what you do to yourself inside and what adjustments you make in your daily living, it’s all about community. It’s all about connection. Everything having to do with happiness, no matter where you go in the world, is the depth and intimacy and warmth that one brings to a community and has brought to them. It’s just increasing your view of what family is to ever-larger circles of family, that’s what brings true joy. And this has been discovered time and time again in the field of positive psychology in the famous Harvard Grant Study about happiness. It’s all about connections.

Q: You travel extensively for the show. What are your essential travel accessories? And have you found any good travel tips?

A: I don’t have anything that outrageous for my travel tips. Melatonin knocks me out like I’ve been kicked in the face by a donkey, so I’m really lucky that way. Fanny packs are very handy for carrying, you know, passports and keys and wallets and whatnot. I really like the Away Suitcases, those are nice. You need a good and sturdy water bottle with you at all times. I need a hat, but that’s mostly because I have a giant bald spot on the top of my head. Noise-canceling headphones on flights are a must because they really do allow you to rest deeper and not feel so worn out when you land.

Q: Are there any other places you would like to explore to see how they experience happiness?

A: We were supposed to go shoot in Dubai, and the theme was going to be, “Can money buy you happiness?” But unfortunately, the week before we were going there, they debuted “The Real Housewives of Dubai” — this is a true story — and the royal family was so irate at the, shall we say, inappropriate behavior of “The Real Housewives of Dubai” that they pulled the plug. I don’t know what they were thinking “The Real Housewives of Dubai” were going to do, because we’ve kind of seen what “The Real Housewives” do. They get drunk and they throw garbage at each other. That’s what happens on every episode.

Q: Also “The Real Housewives of Dubai” is a little different from your show.

A: A little bit different. A little bit different thematically from “the Geography of Bliss.” But I would love to explore some of those very wealthy Gulf states to excavate this idea of “Can money buy you happiness?” I think there are some great stories to tell.

