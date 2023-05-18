Disney is closing its $5,000 Star Wars hotel

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Disney’s venture into an immersive, very expensive Star Wars experience is ending. The company said that its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel, which costs nearly $5,000 per couple for a two-night stay, will take its final voyage on Sept. 28. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Employees were notified of the decision Thursday afternoon; before that, the website showed availability through Dec. 31. Disney is contacting guests who have trips on the book after the scheduled closing and will give them priority to switch to an earlier slot. New bookings for the remaining voyages will be paused until May 26.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment,” the company said in a statement. “This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans.”

Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced the project in 2017, when he was chairman of the theme parks division, promising a revolutionary experience that would let Star Wars fans dress up, participate in adventures and immerse themselves in constant role-playing.

“It’s unlike anything that exists today,” he said.

The attraction — which some compare more to a cruise than a hotel — opened in March 2022. It allowed guests to live out Star Wars fantasies, taking part in lightsaber training or droid racing competitions. Lessons in sabacc, an in-universe card game, were available and “story moments” provided choose-your-own-adventure action.

The stay also included a “transport shuttle” to the Star Wars section of Disney’s Hollywood Studios and its two rides, and themed meals.

Incredibly disappointed the #StarWars #GalacticStarcruiser is shutting down. It was an amazing experience I got to enjoy with two of my long-time friends who are fellow @StarWars fans. Disappointed the price point was so high and that I won’t get to take my family someday. pic.twitter.com/dboaBNIvpx — Nate Kuester (@TFG_Nate) May 18, 2023

Disney touted some of its innovations with the project, including creating a “real” lightsaber; concocting “new, otherworldly flavors” in its food and drinks (one infamous example: blue shrimp) and merging real-life and digital entertainment to craft a unique story for each guest.

But the price tag — starting at $4,809 for two people on weeknights during the cheapest time of year — made the experience unattainable for many fans, especially considering the rising cost of a non-galactic Disney vacation.

The company said it wants to “deliver immersive experiences at an even greater scale” moving forward.

