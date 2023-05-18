Disney is closing its $5,000 Star Wars hotel

Skip to main content
Updated May 18, 2023 at 5:33 p.m. EDT|Published May 18, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. EDT
A room at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel in Disney World. (Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World)
Disney’s venture into an immersive, very expensive Star Wars experience is ending.

The company said that its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel, which costs nearly $5,000 per couple for a two-night stay, will take its final voyage on Sept. 28.

Employees were notified of the decision Thursday afternoon; before that, the website showed availability through Dec. 31. Disney is contacting guests who have trips on the book after the scheduled closing and will give them priority to switch to an earlier slot. New bookings for the remaining voyages will be paused until May 26.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment,” the company said in a statement. “This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans.”

Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced the project in 2017, when he was chairman of the theme parks division, promising a revolutionary experience that would let Star Wars fans dress up, participate in adventures and immerse themselves in constant role-playing.

“It’s unlike anything that exists today,” he said.

The attraction — which some compare more to a cruise than a hotel — opened in March 2022. It allowed guests to live out Star Wars fantasies, taking part in lightsaber training or droid racing competitions. Lessons in sabacc, an in-universe card game, were available and “story moments” provided choose-your-own-adventure action.

The stay also included a “transport shuttle” to the Star Wars section of Disney’s Hollywood Studios and its two rides, and themed meals.

Disney touted some of its innovations with the project, including creating a “real” lightsaber; concocting “new, otherworldly flavors” in its food and drinks (one infamous example: blue shrimp) and merging real-life and digital entertainment to craft a unique story for each guest.

But the price tag — starting at $4,809 for two people on weeknights during the cheapest time of year — made the experience unattainable for many fans, especially considering the rising cost of a non-galactic Disney vacation.

The company said it wants to “deliver immersive experiences at an even greater scale” moving forward.

