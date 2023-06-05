This service will let you cut long TSA lines for free this summer

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A record-breaking summer travel season is here, which means airport security lines are growing and so is travelers’ stress. To help ease the pain, CLEAR has expanded its program that allows travelers to reserve a front-of-the-line time slot at TSA checkpoints and bypass long queues — free. Last week, the company added Denver and Minneapolis-Saint Paul to its roster of nearly 20 airports in the United States, Canada and Europe.

Unlike CLEAR Plus and TSA PreCheck, Reserve powered by CLEAR is available at no cost and does not involve fingerprinting, eye scans, background checks or interviews. A few days or weeks before their trip, travelers can go on CLEAR’s website or app and choose their departure airport, flight and time they wish to pass through security. At the airport, an “ambassador” in the Reserve lane will scan their QR code and escort them to the front of a standard TSA lane, where they will present their ID. (By comparison, CLEAR Plus members who pay $189 a year skip this step.)

A company spokesperson compared the service to booking a restaurant reservation and heading straight to your table.

The program debuted in Seattle-Tacoma and Orlando two years ago and has grown to eight airports in the United States, five in Canada and six in Europe. A spokesperson said the company will add more airports, but refrained from sharing specifics.

With air travel ramping up — TSA has been screening more than 2 million people per day for most of the year — any shortcut is appreciated. However, the service is not as widespread as CLEAR Plus or TSA PreCheck. Reserve lanes appear in select terminals, such as Terminal 4 at JFK airport in New York, and only travelers departing from gates on the other side of that checkpoint can use the service.

In addition, the airports set the operating hours, such as 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Denver, as well as the advance booking period. For example, Montreal allows passengers to reserve a spot four days before their departure; JFK accepts bookings a week out; and Reykjavík has a two-week window.

The time slots are divided into 15-minute increments and are capped at a maximum number of people (10 seems common) to avoid bottlenecks, according to the spokesperson. One person can reserve spots for their entire group. Passengers are granted a 20-minute grace period, in case they are running late.

While the service allows travelers to jump to the front of the line, they can’t skip standard TSA screening protocols, even if they have PreCheck. CLEAR Reserve customers must remove their shoes, coats, electronics and appropriately sized liquids, depending on the checkpoint technology.

