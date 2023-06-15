Two Americans found dead at oceanfront Mexico hotel

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two Americans were found dead this week at an oceanfront hotel in Baja California Sur, authorities said. In a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday, the Mexican state’s attorney general’s office wrote that there were not signs of violence, but that the cause of death was intoxication by an unspecified substance. Forensic experts are working to determine what the toxic substance was.

According to the statement, the two people were found between 10 and 11 hours after they died. Police did not provide their names, but said the tourists who died were a 28-year-old woman and 41-year-old man, both from Newport Beach, Calif.

Rancho Pescadero general manager Henar Gil, where the victims were found, said authorities were still investigating the deaths and confirmed that there was no evidence of violence. The Hyatt property is located in the village of El Pescadero.

“We are not aware of any threat to guests’ safety or wellbeing,” the statement said, adding that the hotel was working closely with the investigators as they try to determine the cause of death.

The Associated Press reported that paramedics received a report on Tuesday that the guests were unconscious, and that they were dead when the emergency workers arrived. The AP wrote that the suspected cause of death was inhalation of gas.

“We are truly heartbroken by this terrible tragedy,” Gil said. “Our hearts are with the impacted families and loved ones during this unimaginable loss.”

In a statement, the State Department confirmed the death of two U.S. citizens in Baja California Sur and said officials are “closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death.”

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the families on their loss,” the statement said.

While police have not yet said what caused the deaths this week, several Americans have died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico and the Bahamas since last year.

Three Americans who were found dead at a vacation rental listed on Airbnb in Mexico City last year died of carbon monoxide poisoning, the Associated Press reported, citing Mexican police.

After three American visitors died and one was sickened at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas — deaths eventually attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning — the company said it would install detectors for the deadly gas at all 16 of its all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean.

