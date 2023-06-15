How pro climber Jimmy Chin survives a long travel day

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jimmy Chin travels to some of the world’s most exotic — and extreme — destinations for work. The director, photographer, skier and climber has filmed in Patagonia (“Wild Life”), India’s Himalayas (“Meru”), the Dominican Republic (“Nyad”) and, most famously, on El Capitan in Yosemite, the co-star of his Oscar-winning documentary, “Free Solo.”

So, not surprisingly, the Minnesota native, who spent seven years as a self-described “dirtbag climber” living out of his car, planted roots in one of the most adventurous places in North America: Jackson, Wyo. Adrenaline courses through the nearly 130-year-old community in the Jackson Hole valley, which nudges up against Grand Teton National Park.

“It’s the place if you like the outdoors — fishing or skiing or climbing or kayaking or mountain biking or hiking or running,” the 49-year-old said, extolling the many virtues of his hometown of more than two decades.

We recently caught up with Chin between adventures. He shared his tips for surviving long travel days and planning family trips, and divulged some of his favorite destinations, with Jackson occupying a peak spot.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

His hometown of Jackson, Wyo.

I first drove through Jackson when I was 18, on my way to Glacier National Park. I remember looking at the Grand Tetons and thinking, ‘Wow, people climb that? That’s so impressive.’ I spent a few days there, and I remember it having a real visceral impact on me. Later, I started working at the National Outdoor Leadership School in Lander. When I finished courses on the Wind River, I would go to Jackson because it was a really cool town.

The mountain-town characters

Think about the Jackson Hole Air Force skiers — just the most core. And a ton of incredible athletes. Some pro, some just moms and dads who crush out there. The average skier in Jackson is pretty phenomenal. It’s not about being a professional. It’s more like the general kind of athleticism of people in the valley. It’s pretty extraordinary.

The best apres-sports spots

There are definitely some very social spots to hang out in. The Stagecoach in Wilson — I wonder if people are going to kill me — is a classic hang. The Bird, just south of town. And there are so many great bars and restaurants. It’s kind of mind-blowing, actually.

The transformation of Jackson

Obviously in the summer there’s a lot of people, because it’s the gateway for the Tetons and Yellowstone. And there’s been a huge influx of people from California and Texas and New York. Employee housing is very difficult to find, and it’s very expensive to live here. For me, spiritually, in terms what I get out of the mountains and who I stand in the tram line with — it’s certainly still there, that legacy of mountain people and that community of climbers and rangers and guides. That’s alive and well.

Communing with nature

Being outside and in nature is totally therapeutic, especially in this digital age where people are stuck staring at their phones. It’s nice to be disconnected. It’s harder and harder to find, but there are still places that are not that far off the road where you don’t have service.

I think that being in nature and in wild places makes you present. It doesn’t have to be some remote range in the Himalayas. It can be a forest in your neighborhood or a park nearby, or if you’re lucky enough to live in a mountain town.

National parks and the Zen of climbing

I love national parks because I love wild landscapes. You don’t have to get very far off the beaten path. Climbing is a vehicle to interact with the landscapes. That’s one of the draws for me. I didn’t want to just look at them. I wanted to explore them. That sense of exploration was always really huge.

I spend a lot of time in Joshua Tree [National Park] in the climbing areas. Glacier National Park, Yosemite, the Tetons, Yellowstone National Park. Those are some of the big ones that I still love. The Tetons provide a pretty dramatic backdrop, and they’re like a giant playground.

Wyoming is definitely one of my favorite places on the planet. I love going back to Jackson and the Tetons. There are so many incredible public lands. Obviously, the gems are the national parks, but even the small state parks around the country are amazing. I grew up near one in Mankato. We’re really lucky in the United States to have a lot of these national parks, but also these state parks. It’s good not to take these places for granted.

Connecting with kids

That’s how I grew up — traveling. It allows you to be present with your family and your kids and your partner. You have real interactions. So it’s important for me and our family to have that time. Obviously my kids climb and ski and surf, and I love those activities because you can’t be looking at your phone and nobody’s thinking about Minecraft. But even going for a walk is great and hanging out by a lake or a stream. That is a great way to spend the morning or afternoon with the family.

Balancing work, family and travel

I’ve been traveling quite a bit to support the release of “Wild Life.” We have quite a few films and series that are in production, so there’s always something to do. I’m always engaged with the process, so I have to juggle travel with spending time and being present with the kids. I fly back [to New York] to take the kids to school and go to soccer games and ballet performances and haul them back to Jackson to go skiing and climbing and take them on these little climbing vacations.

We flew out to Red Rock a couple of weeks ago because they both had Monday off from school. We left school at like noon on Friday, flew to Las Vegas, climbed on Saturday and all day on Sunday and flew back to New York on Monday. We did some really amazing climbs and it was really memorable. I always think about trying to create memories.

How to survive a long travel day

I’ve learned to build time in my schedule so that I have enough time to go to the climbing gym for a few hours, especially on travel days. Or I will plan an earlier flight, so that when I land somewhere, I can go to the climbing gym or go for a run. It’s all about consistency.

I fly bicoastal a lot. There’s a 3 [p.m.] flight out of Jackson that gets you into New York kind of late. The Tetons are near the airport. I will get up in the morning early, like at 5, and basically run up Grand Teton, run down, jump into a stream and wash up in the stream. I have a towel in my van. I will get dressed, walk into the airport and fly to New York.

Vacation planning

It’s a creative process. There’s the hit list, but you can also take every other one off the beaten path. Go to the one place that everybody’s gone to that you’ve always wanted to go to. But the next one, choose something that’s off the beaten path.

I like getting to a place and experiencing it. So instead of traveling to five different places in 10 days, I’ll go to two. It’s fun to get to know a place a little bit. Those days when you don’t have a plan and you just let yourself wander — those are the most fun.

Favorite destinations

We took a vacation to Italy last year, and it was ridiculous. We went to Venice and Florence and a few other places, and it was incredible. We went to Paris last year as well. Europe is just extraordinary. There’s just so much history.

But I’ve obviously spent a lot of time off-the-beaten track. I’ve spent a lot of time in Nepal, and Kathmandu has become such a familiar place to me. I love the chaos of these different cities around the world. [I have been to] a lot of places in Asia and Africa, like Bamako in Mali and N’Djamena in Chad, and less off-the-beaten-path ones like Cape Town, Senegal and Tanzania.

Canada is incredible. British Columbia, Alberta. And one of our other states, Alaska, is wilderness. You’re flying into Anchorage and you’re looking and, you’re like, “Wow, everything outside of Anchorage is wilderness as far as you can see.” Greenland, Baffin Island. There’s a lot of incredible wilderness out there. Iceland. What you’re asking is such a bananas question, right?

