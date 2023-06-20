By The Way What is submersible tourism? The Titanic expedition, explained. How common are deep-sea expeditions like the Titan’s? Where else do submersibles go? The Titan submersible is operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland. (Oceangate Expeditions/Reuters)

Seeing the wreck of the Titanic firsthand is a journey. One must board a submersible vessel about the size of a minivan built to withstand the pressure of descending nearly two and a half miles into the depths of the Atlantic Ocean. It takes about two hours to reach the sunken ship and another two to get back to the surface, plus time for exploration.

And even with a price tag of a quarter of a million dollars, there’s no shortage of people with interest for such an adventure. Philippe Brown, founder of the luxury travel company Brown and Hudson, says there’s a long wait list for the OceanGate Expeditions submersible experience at the center of the world’s attention. The vessel, called the Titan, vanished Sunday in the North Atlantic with five onboard, and rescuers are scrambling as oxygen supply dwindles.

For the world’s richest and most intrepid travelers, a submersible trip is not so far-fetched, says Roman Chiporukha, co-founder of Roman & Erica, a travel company for ultrawealthy clients with annual membership dues starting at $100,000.

“These are the people who’ve scaled the seven peaks, they’ve crossed the Atlantic on their own boat,” Chiporukha said. The typical vacation of the ultrawealthy, like a beach getaway on the Italian Riviera or St. Barts, “really doesn’t do it for them,” he added.

That description fits tycoon Hamish Harding, who is among the five people on the missing Titan. An avid adventurer who’s thoroughly explored the South Pole and the Mariana Trench, Harding was also on the fifth spaceflight of Blue Origin, the private space company founded by Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post.

Harding and the Titan journey represent the extreme end of the submersible tourism industry, which has been growing in popularity since the 1980s. Ofer Ketter, a longtime submersibles pilot and co-founder of SubMerge, a firm that provides consulting and operations of private submersibles, says such deep-sea journeys are rare in comparison to those in more tropical locations. For example, the luxury tour operator Kensington Tours offers a $700,000, 10-day yacht trip that includes a 600-plus-foot dive in a submersible in the Bahamas to explore the Exumas ocean floor.

Here’s what else to know about the industry.