Timmy Zhou in Brooklyn Bridge Park on June 20. (Photographs by Andy Jackson for The Washington Post) By The Way Real-life Forrest Gump: A student’s 3,000-mile run across the country Timmy Zhou, 22, set out to run coast to coast, gaining a social media following and some running buddies along the way

Timmy Zhou laughs a little when compared to Forrest Gump. Yes, the 22-year-old was running across the country, but he wasn’t doing it in the spontaneous “I just felt like running” way that the character claims in Oscar-winning movie. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Zhou wasn’t running just because he felt like it. Zhou — who is not an elite athlete and only picked up running in the summer of 2020 — was running from Los Angeles to New York because he wanted to raise awareness, and hopefully raise money, for wildlife conservation.

“I’ve always had a passion for conservation and environmental stuff, and I’ve just never really felt like I’ve been able to make a huge difference,” he said. But traditional routes of activism didn’t feel substantial enough for him.

Inspired by vegan ultramarathoner Robbie Balenger, who ran across the country, and looking for his next personal challenge, Zhou set his sight on completing his own mission.

He trained for more than two years, tackling multiple ultramarathons to build up his endurance, at first with no concrete start date in mind. He considered taking a year off his undergraduate studies at New York University to complete the challenge, but graduated a semester early in December 2022 instead to use the time to train.

On March 1, next to the pier at Venice Beach, with his girlfriend and dog as his sole support-crew, he toed the start line of his route back to New York. Eighty-eight days and 3,095 miles later, he crossed a makeshift finish line in the middle of Central Park surrounded by runners who had been following his journey — from training to end — on TikTok.

A pandemic hobby-turned-challenge

Zhou had grown up fencing and ran only out of necessity to keep up his endurance. In the fall of 2019, he’d moved to New York City to start college at NYU. In summer 2020, found himself back at home in Rhode Island looking for something to do.

He learned how to run slower and build his aerobic base and quickly began to see new results in the sport. “I progressed really quickly for running,” he said. Within five weeks of starting, he ran his first solo half-marathon. Within three months, he’d completed his first marathon on his own.

Running gave him a sense of control he said he wasn’t able to find in fencing. “My body had control over my mind,” he said about competing. “With running, my mind has that control.”

With each new distance, he found himself searching for the next challenge.

“I was just thinking like, ‘Wow, I just finished a marathon, like running is kind of this hard thing I can do. How can I put two and two together?’” he said. “There was a thought that I can think of a really big running challenge and then use that as a catalyst for fundraising for something that I care about.”

It was post-marathon that he came across ultramarathons (races further than 26.2 miles) and a documentary about Balenger’s 75-day run across America. “I realized this is something a few people take on every year and they document it really well,” Zhou said, “so, I knew it was possible. But I knew I needed to be able to run that far.”

He wasn’t immediately sure which animal charity he’d eventually pick for his cross-country fundraising journey, but over the next two years, he started training: He ran two 50-mile races, a 100-mile race and earned the title for fastest known time (or FKT) of the Central Park loop in the self-supported category, meaning he could only use facilities publicly available to anyone.

Along the way, he documented his training and journey on TikTok under the handle @timgoesfar, amassing a few thousand followers. It wasn’t long before his trip that other notable running TikTokers began to take notice of his trip.

Friends along the way

Zhou flew out to California with his girlfriend Christine, and his dog Mooch, rented the van that would become their shelter most nights and got ready for the road.

Every day, he woke up, gulped back two breakfasts — a smoothie and something else he’d scrounge together — laced up his shoes and set out for at least 35 miles. Every ten or so miles, he’d meet Christine at a predetermined pit stop to refuel before getting back to the journey.

At night, the pair would find an RV park or a hotel, scrounge together a vegan dinner and get ready to do it all the next day. Timmy ran seven days a week, saying “If you take a rest day, it’ll just push the overall length of the journey further out. And I felt like, I’d rather just push through this than have to drag it out.” He added, “Also just going every day really keeps up this momentum.”

Inspired by Zhou’s drive and cross-coastal journey, some decided the best way to support him was to fly out and join in for some of the trek.

It was that commitment and determination that inspired Tyler Swartz and Rob Dalto to jump on a plane and find Zhou along his route.

Tyler Swartz, 28, the creator of Endorphins Running community and club in New York City, found Zhou on TikTok before he’d started his cross-country run and said he immediately knew that he wanted to find a way to support him. Swartz made a video to help get the word out about Zhou’s journey and mission, but said he wanted to do more. He asked Zhou if he could come meet him and picked a weekend that worked with his schedule.

A few weeks before Swartz was planning to fly out to find Zhou, he met up with Dalto, a TikToker based in Japan, where both were running the Tokyo Marathon. Dalto, 35, had begun tackling the Abbott World Marathon Majors with his sister Nicole in 2017 in honor of their late father, and this year he was documenting his journey to run all six majors (Boston, Tokyo, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York) in one year. Swartz told Dalto his plans and, from across the world, Dalto decided to join in.

For Swartz and Dalto, the decision to join Zhou was the easy part. The logistics of finding someone on foot, in an area without strong cell-service somewhere along a highway, was more complicated.

On March 31, they found him about four hours away from Denver, just outside the town of Antonito, Colo., running at 10,000 feet of elevation.

“We were just in awe, seeing Timmy go about his business,” Dalto said.

That night after running with him, Swartz and Dalto went to the local bar — the only one in town — and despite a skeptical start, ended up befriending some locals. The next day, they organized the fire department and a police escort to come out while Zhou ran through town. The whole town came out to join in the festivities, they said.

88 days later

As the celebration of the town faded into the distance, Zhou continued on and the others flew back to New York to join him when he crossed the George Washington Bridge from New Jersey into New York on the final leg of his trip in May.

About 10 other people would join Zhou on his run — a local reporter in Colorado, some teens who’d read that reporter’s story, and a few others who found him on social media and were in the area at the time.

But for the majority of the time, Zhou was on the road alone.

“A lot of times there is crushing despair, or how fast your emotions can change from day to day, or even in a day,” Zhou said. “Something can happen and you’ll just be in a really bad funk. And sometimes it’s the landscape and the conditions just kind of dictating how you feel.”

But he kept going. And when he crossed the George Washington Bridge on May 27, there was a group waiting for him, including Dalto and Swartz with flowers and a makeshift tape for him to break through.

It took Zhou 88 days to complete a challenge only a few hundred can claim to have ever done. He raised more than $20,000 for VetPaw, the charity he ultimately chose, and plans to keep trying to raise money if he can.

Zhou doesn’t know if he’ll run across the country again — it’s mentally draining, there are endless logistics and there’s the sheer amount of time it takes to finish. During a rough period between Day 60 and 7o on the road, he said “sometimes, I’d wish I could fast forward 20 days and go straight to the finish.” But, he said, “If you just fast forward through life, what are you missing? ... You’ll miss 20 days of laughing, 20 days of affection, 20 days of satisfaction, and so, like, there’s always a price to pay if you want to take the easy route.”

“So I could skip to the finish, but there’s a lot of things in life that I would miss out along the way. And like even though some of it is bad, there’s also going to be a lot of good stuff in it.”