A teen died while hiking Big Bend. His stepdad died trying to get help.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As a 14-year-old boy was dying in extreme heat on a hiking trip in Big Bend National Park in Texas, his stepfather hiked back find help. The teen’s brother carried him in the 119-degree heat while their stepfather, 31, headed to the car. His desperate trip would end in a car crash, and his own death, in sweltering West Texas that can expect little relief from the heat this week.

A 31-year-old Florida man was hiking with his two stepsons — ages 21 and 14 — on the Marufo Vega Trail when Big Bend’s communications center received a call requesting emergency assistance about 6 p.m. Friday, the National Park Service said in a news release. At the time of the call, temperatures at Big Bend had hit 119 degrees, park officials said.

After the 14-year-old “fell ill along the trail and lost consciousness,” the stepfather hiked back to their vehicle to get help while the 21-year-old attempted to carry his brother back to the trailhead, according to the news release.

Advertisement

When a team of Park Rangers and U.S. Border Patrol agents reached the scene at 7:30 p.m., they found the 14-year-old on the trail and declared him dead. Thirty minutes after finding the deceased 14-year-old, park officials found the Florida man’s vehicle “crashed over the embankment at the Boquillas Overlook.”

“The 31-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash,” the park said in a news release.

Park officials had not publicly identified the 31-year-old or his stepsons as of Monday morning. The teen’s cause of death is still pending.

“This incident remains under investigation,” park officials said.

Tom VandenBerg, a spokesman with Big Bend National Park, told The Washington Post on Monday that “the 21-year-old has returned to family in Florida,” but there were no other updates on him or his condition.

Advertisement

The deaths in Big Bend are part of a brutal Texas heat wave entering its third week. The five hottest cities in the United States on Sunday were all in Texas, with each of them hitting highs of at least 111 degrees. Fort Worth hit a high of 117 degrees on Sunday.

All five — Fort Worth, Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio — are forecast to have highs well over 100 degrees each day this week. Del Rio, Tex., hit 110 degrees on Sunday, the eighth consecutive day of record heat, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

“Oppressive and persistent heat will become increasingly dangerous and potentially deadly in south and south-central Texas, especially to people repeatedly exposed for long durations,” the NWS said in a summary of key messages about the heat wave last week. “There is increasing confidence that the dangerous heat wave will continue through the beginning of the July Fourth holiday week.”

Advertisement

Known as a “hiker’s paradise,” Big Bend is a West Texas destination bordering Mexico that features breathtaking views as part of the country’s largest protected area of Chihuahuan Desert topography and ecology. The spring and fall are considered the best times to hike the park due to the cooler weather. Summer is considered an offseason at the park because of the potential for extreme heat.

The park’s Marufo Vega Trail “winds through extremely rugged desert and rocky cliffs within the hottest part of Big Bend National Park,” the Park Service said.

“No shade or water makes this strenuous trail dangerous to attempt in the heat of summer,” park officials said in a news release announcing the deaths of the Florida family.

While deaths in Big Bend are rare, there have been at least three others recently. In March 2022, a 53-year-old woman visiting Big Bend for the first time died while hiking on the Hot Springs Canyon Trail, officials said. In February, a 56-year-old man died after experiencing chest pains while hiking along the Pinnacles Trail, the park said in a news release. Less than three weeks later, Big Bend officials said a 64-year-old woman died on the Hot Springs Canyon Trail in March; the region was experiencing “unseasonable warmth” at the time, according to the NWS.

Advertisement

Days after the more recent deaths at the park, Big Bend remains under an extreme heat advisory, with temperatures forecast to reach over 110 degrees each day along the Rio Grande and throughout the desert areas of the national park.

“These are extremely dangerous/deadly temperatures!” the park wrote in the advisory. “Hikers should be OFF TRAILS in the afternoon. Stay hydrated. Limit your exposure.”

Gift this article Gift Article