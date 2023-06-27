Barbie’s DreamHouse is back on Airbnb — with big Ken energy

This summer, we’re all living in a Barbie world — and some fans will have a chance to sleep in the iconic doll’s dream house.
As first spotted from the air by a CBS Los Angeles photojournalist Sunday, the three-story home is extremely pink and equipped with a slide, roller rink and pool with the letters “KEN” floating in the water. Airbnb confirmed the listing Monday in an announcement.
Unlike the last time the privately owned home was listed on the site in 2019, the “host” is Ken — and the stay is in his Western-themed bedroom, complete with cowboy hats on the wall, fringed shirts in the closet and oversized horse. There’s also, according to photos, a “Kendom Saloon,” disco dance floor and roller rink, and workout equipment.
While there’s no promise of a Ken sighting — perhaps he’ll be out rollerblading the whole time — the listing says a concierge will show visitors around and set out meals. Following the vibe of the movie’s trailers, Airbnb has fun taking a few shots at the guy.
“All stays will be free of charge — because Ken couldn’t figure out how to put a price on Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse — after all, Ken’s thing is beach, not math!” the announcement says. Previously, a two-night stay cost $60 to celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary.
The house will open up for booking requests July 17, but only two one-night stays will be available for up to two people each on July 21 and 22. Barbie Dreamplane tickets or other transportation must be booked and paid for by the guests.
It’s not clear how Airbnb will determine who gets to stay in Ken’s space, though the listing is clear that the campaign is not a contest.
“We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them,” the announcement quotes Ken as saying. “But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside these one-of-a-kind — dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? — digs.”
