Submit your photo to the 2023 Washington Post Travel contest

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Submissions are now open for the 24th annual Travel photo contest! Please read the complete contest rules here before you submit your photograph. You can submit your photos here. Here are some highlights: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight ● Photo must have been taken between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023.

● Please do not submit images that have been heavily manipulated or A.I. generated.

● Only amateur photographers are eligible. Professional photographers (i.e., anyone who earns more than 50 percent of their annual income from photography, determined at Sponsor’s sole discretion) are not eligible.

● Entrants must be 18 or older and residents of the United States.

● By entering, you grant The Washington Post permission to use your photo in perpetuity in any medium.

● Only one entry is allowed per person. By submitting a photo, you are stating that you took the photo and own the rights to the photo. All submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Aug. 15, 2023.

Winners will be announced in print Sept. 7, 2023, and online shortly beforehand.

Gift this article Gift Article