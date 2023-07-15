Skip to main content
By The Way
Submit your photo to the 2023 Washington Post Travel contest

July 15, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. EDT
Second place winner of the 2022 Travel Photo Contest, Wes Tomer, 50, Arlington, Va. Tomer captured this scene on a trip to Geographic Harbor in Alaska’s Katmai National Park. He found himself on a beach with these grizzly bear cubs during a four-day Natural Habitat Adventures trip last September. (Wes Tomer)
Submissions are now open for the 24th annual Travel photo contest! Please read the complete contest rules here before you submit your photograph. You can submit your photos here.

Here are some highlights:

● Photo must have been taken between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023.

● Please do not submit images that have been heavily manipulated or A.I. generated.

See the winners of The Post's 2022 travel photo contest

● Only amateur photographers are eligible. Professional photographers (i.e., anyone who earns more than 50 percent of their annual income from photography, determined at Sponsor’s sole discretion) are not eligible.

● Entrants must be 18 or older and residents of the United States.

● By entering, you grant The Washington Post permission to use your photo in perpetuity in any medium.

● Only one entry is allowed per person. By submitting a photo, you are stating that you took the photo and own the rights to the photo. All submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Aug. 15, 2023.

Winners will be announced in print Sept. 7, 2023, and online shortly beforehand.

