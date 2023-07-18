8 hot pink hotels for living out your Barbie fantasy

And they’re not just found in an iconic doll’s fantasy land. Pink hotels are generally located in tropical areas; the color was popular in the 1920s and in mid-century design, said Dak Kopec, an architectural psychologist and professor of design at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas. Kopec said he wouldn’t be surprised to see travelers seek out pink hotels as Barbie is getting her big moment in the sun.
“There’s so much seriousness and so much frustration in our current society that I think people are looking for these types of escapes,” he said.
Here are eight such escapes in the United States for “Barbie” fans looking for the perfect Instagram backdrops.
The Goodtime Hotel in Miami
The pink-splashed pool, bar and restaurant area at this Miami Beach hotel — brought to you in part by celebrity producer and fashion designer Pharrell Williams — is called Strawberry Moon, which seems perfectly suited to a Barbie-inspired getaway.
“It really has that kind of 'Barbie’ feeling and vibe; cheeky, playful,” said Alissa Ponchione, executive editor of Hospitality Design magazine.
The 266-room property features bubblegum-hued cabanas, fuchsia wallpaper patterned with alligators in the elevators and a library full of rose-colored accents.
Don CeSar in St. Pete Beach, Fla.
At 95, this hotel on Florida’s Gulf Coast proudly calls itself the “Pink Palace,” with a design meant to evoke a Mediterranean-style castle. With a backdrop of white sand and sparkling blue-green water, the building practically begs for sunny day photo shoots.
The sprawling landmark has hosted F. Scott Fitzgerald, recovering airmen during World War II and Hulk Hogan — so why not “Barbie” fans?
Graduate Nashville
This relative newcomer includes several odes to Dolly Parton, but another famous blonde would likely feel just as comfortable among the hot pink furnishings. Think Barbie at a Nashville bachelorette party, but classy.
Ponchione called the hotel “very over the top in design,” with “a lot of pink accents and color.”
The rooftop bar and lounge, White Limozeen, includes the popular pink-umbrella pool area; reservations are required even for hotel guests.
Flamingo Las Vegas
If Barbie were to escape for a Vegas weekend, this would likely be her spot.
From the shocking pink neon to the riotous feather-like sculpture at the entrance to the flamingoes (real and not) peppered throughout, the massive resort provides a Barbie-ready backdrop on the Strip.
Trixie Motel in Palm Springs, Calif.
More of a dollhouse than sprawling compound, this seven-room property in Palm Springs boasts a beachy “Malibu Barbara” room and a measure of fame: It was featured on its own Discovery Plus renovation show.
Owned and operated by drag star Trixie Mattel, herself a Barbie fan, the motel is abundantly pink and full of nods to the famous doll.
La Valencia Hotel in San Diego
If Barbie needed a change of scene from her Malibu Dreamhouse — but still wanted a beachfront Southern California setting — she could steer her convertible Corvette down the coast to this San Diego stalwart.
Opened in 1926, La Valencia claims the title “Pink Lady” and boasts Pacific views, bougainvillea for pops of even deeper pink and Mediterranean inspiration.
“Hotels are in the business of helping people relax and unplug, and I think nothing says that more than a pink hotel on a beach,” Sandel said.
The Beverly Hills Hotel
Now that Barbie is a bona fide movie star, this historic celebrity favorite is even more appropriate. First painted pink in 1948, it’s another self-described “Pink Palace” with a blush exterior and pink-framed pool.
Albert Herrera, executive vice president of partner relations at Internova Travel Group, praised the timeless appeal of the hotel.
“The palm leaves on the wallpaper with the pink-hued background, that is something that is iconic and truly Beverly Hills and never, ever, ever changed,” he said.
The Royal Hawaiian Resort
This 1927 Waikiki hotel is another “Pink Palace,” though it adds “of the Pacific” to the nickname. The details reflect that designation, with some rooms decorated in pink and silver wallpaper and offering pink-striped bathrobes.
“There are hotels that take pride in being pink,” Sandel said. “These are really statesmanly hotels that really love to embrace their pinkness.”
Do you have a favorite pink getaway? Let us know what we missed in the comments.
More travel news
Safety: Bird strikes | No-fly list proposal | Could you land a plane? | Whale vs. sailboat | Turbulence risks | Future of TSA | Mask advice | Traveling while trans
Airlines: Medical emergencies | Bunk beds | Flight padding | Clean-up duty | Carbon offsets | Lap babies | Flying is terrible | Private jet pets | Ribs on a plane | Modern airplane food | Family seating | Middle seat fans | Phone calls on flights | Airport glow-up | First class seats | Confronting unruly passengers | It’s physically impossible to open a plane door | Wheelchair damage
Destinations: Bad tourists in Bali | Paris’ best baguette | Starbucks in Rome | New York dogs | Hawaii GPS mishap | Greece’s accessible beaches | Could Disney move? | Florida travel warning | Amsterdam says ‘stay away’ | Orlando hater’s guide | Real-life White Lotus | Misbehavior at national parks | Scariest places | Disney prices
Airbnb: Is there an ‘Airbnbust?' | CEO is hosting | Fees and chores | ‘Slave cabin’ apology | No more parties | Accidental break-in | Pet-friendly additions
On the road: Weed tourism | Weird resort fees | Wienermobile life | A day at a truck stop | Tracing the Great Migration | Hotel room lights | Greyhound road trip | Green hotels | How environmentalists travel | Road trips with pets | Road trips with babies