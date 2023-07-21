Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Erynn Leighton-Herrmann has barely known a life without Dole Whip, the cult-favorite frozen treat sold at Disney theme parks since the 1980s. “Dole Whip was something that always existed in my life,” said the Orlando teacher, 35, who first visited Disney at 6 months old and moved with her family to Central Florida when she was 5.

A former Disney cast member, she posts theme park content on social media as the Girl With the Dole Whip Tattoo — ink she got nearly seven years ago for her first wedding anniversary.

“We’re those Disney adults,” she said.

Leighton-Herrmann’s level of fandom might be more extreme than casual Disney fans, but there’s no denying the hold that Dole Whip has on visitors to the company’s theme parks and resorts, ranking with iconic treats like Mickey-shaped ice cream bars and pretzels. The dessert started as pineapple soft-serve, but is now available in multiple flavors, as part of other desserts and in boozy drinks.

“It’s very summery, so that ties into vacation mode,” said Kara Piazza, co-founder of Dole Whip Wishes and Castle Dreams, a site dedicated to Disney copycat recipes, crafts and trip planning. “It’s that vacation vibe; the pineapple is sunshine. It feels relaxing. I think it just reminds you of being there.”

Disney is celebrating the third annual Dole Whip Day, which started Thursday and, somehow, stretches until Sunday. In a blog post, the company highlighted the variations it offers, including chile-mango whip; raspberry swirl; shortcake with lemon Dole Whip and wild berry soft-serve; and cupcakes filled with Dole Whip pineapple mousse. Beyond edible versions, devotees can buy candles, earrings, T-shirts and art created by fans.

“Few items are more iconic than this sweet treat,” the Disney Parks blog says. During the earliest days of the pandemic, the theme park giant released a recipe that would let locked-down fans re-create the dessert.

And now, a version of the confection is available in many grocery stores. Will it take away from the in-park culinary thrill?

A taste test

As a Florida native and Dole Whip fan who has idolized the snack for years, I was excited to try it out. For me, vacation tastes like a towering pineapple-vanilla swirl Dole Whip: tropical and creamy, cold and melty, eaten in a race against the heat. The grocery store version is fruit-only, so I knew it wouldn’t replicate my go-to flavor.

I’ve had homemade versions in the past and found them passable. Last year, I detoured off course for hours during a road trip to visit a Dole Whip truck in Oak Island, N.C. (worth every moment in traffic.) Did I once buy a purse from Disney that resembles the swirly treat? You bet. Do I own a “Pineapple Whip” candle? Indeed.

When I spotted the four-pack box for $8.49 at my local Giant Food in D.C. this month, I immediately tossed the pineapple flavor into my cart. For my first try, I thawed it for eight minutes (the box recommends five to 10) and devoured it with my husband, a fellow fan. It was a little more frozen than we preferred, but we agreed it was tasty and reminiscent of the real thing. “A hint of the happiness,” he said.

Would I try it again? Of course I did — the very next morning, for a second taste test with more experimentation.

Thawing the novelty for 10 minutes delivered the best consistency. The taste was refreshing and evocative of the in-park dessert, and swirling it around in the cup helped it more resemble the melty, soft-serve goodness that fans crave. A nod? Yes. A substitute? No.

“It’s almost more like sherbet than what I’m used to,” said Piazza. “So it was like, ‘This isn’t it.’ It’ll get you by.”

Dole Whip’s Disney history

The Disney-Dole collaboration dates back to 1976, when Dole Food Company’s packaged foods division sponsored the Enchanted Tiki Room at Disneyland in California. The offerings: Dole pineapple juice and fresh pineapple spears.

Dole Whip, originally called Dole Pineapple Whip, was introduced in 1984 at the Magic Kingdom in Florida and in 1986 in Disneyland. The product, made using a gluten-free, vegan dry mix, is available in Disney’s theme parks, hotels and cruise ships.

AJ Wolfe, owner of the Disney Food Blog, said the long history likely plays into Dole Whip’s popularity.

“A lot of people are nostalgic about it from when they were kids,” she said. “That first generation of Disney World kids is growing up and bringing their kids. That’s something that’s still there, and a lot of the stuff they ate back then isn’t still there.”

Disney fans say one of the big appeals of Dole Whip has been its exclusivity to the parks; Dole Packaged Foods, now a stand-alone company, said in a statement that it “exclusively licenses the Dole Whip name to Disney for a frozen treat served from a soft serve machine.”

But Dole Soft Serve — essentially the same thing under a different name — has been sold in the real world at mom-and-pop shops, frozen yogurt chains, restaurants and other locations for many years. Disney Food Blog published a story in 2009 listing retail spots around the country.

Wolfe said that availability doesn’t detract from the appeal of getting a Disney Dole Whip.

“To me, Dole Whip is always going to be more special in the parks when you’re with your family or loved ones or even by yourself ... and you’re just enjoying this thing in surroundings when you’re happy,” she said.

The new retail product in grocery stores, available in pineapple, mango and strawberry, was announced in March.

“Due to its huge popularity nationally, we are ramping up production as quickly as possible,” the Dole Packaged Foods statement said. “We now have grocery store distribution in the West, Northeast, and Midwest regions.”

Piazza said she would probably buy some again if she had to wait awhile before her next trip.

“The Disney blues, those are real,” she said. “You’ve got to do something to pass the time.”

Wolfe said she and colleagues like the grocery store option and complimented the creaminess despite its lack of dairy. But she said it lacks the swirl of a soft-serve and, of course, the ambiance of the parks.

“It reminds me I’m not in Disney World,” she said.

