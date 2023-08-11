Skip to main content
By The Way
Detours with locals. Travel tips you can trust.
Send us your Maui memories

A selection of photos and memories may be featured in a Washington Post story

By
August 11, 2023 at 5:45 p.m. EDT
A rainbow graces the sky over Ho'okipa Beach as a surfer catches a wave on a break called Pavilions, along the north shore of Maui in April 2023.
1 min

People around the world are mourning the losses in Maui in the wake of the deadly wildfires. To show what Maui means to the world, we want to hear about your favorite memories and see your photos from the island over the years. A selection of photos and stories may be featured in a Washington Post article. You can submit here.

(Please note that the form requires a sign-in from a Google account. If you don’t have one, email your photos and memories to bytheway@washpost.com. Include your full name and where you are from.)

You can also send voice memos with your memories to postreports@washpost.com. They may be featured in an episode of our daily podcast, “Post Reports.”

If you want to help the people of Maui, you can find a list of reputable relief organizations here.

By submitting, you agree to our submission and discussion guidelines, including our terms of service and privacy policy. Your photo or memory will not be used without us contacting you first, so please include your contact info.

