Fyre Festival is back for a sequel — allegedly

Want to go to a music festival in the Caribbean? Do you care if there’s any live music, food or shelter when you get there? It’s your lucky day. Fyre Festival organizer and fraudster Billy McFarland announced a ticket drop on Monday for a sequel festival — yes, that Fyre Festival. The 2017 debacle advertised as an ultra-luxurious “cultural experience of the decade.” But instead customers paid between $1,200 to over $100,000 for disaster-relief tents and cheese sandwiches on the Bahamian island of Exuma. The very event that landed McFarland in federal prison for wire fraud.

After teasing the follow-up festival earlier this year, 100 presale tickets went up for grabs on Aug. 21 for $499 apiece (technically $549.89 after taxes and fees). Tickets will continue to increase incrementally, with the last round selling for $7,999 each. For $1,500 less, you could get four VIP tickets to Coachella with accommodations in a “ready-to-go Lake Eldorado Tent.”

Those 100 tickets have sold out, according to an email from organizers and McFarland’s social media, despite the event having no lineup of artists, exact date or location.

The original festival promised luxury villas, a lineup with Blink-182 and Migos and advertised with models like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. But when people got there, they found no Jenner, no Biebers, no Blink-182; just “FEMA tents” and stacks of construction materials.

“It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here,” McFarland — wearing a white bath robe and wireless headphones — said in a video. “And it really all started during the seventh month stint in solitary confinement.”

He continued that during his incarceration at Federal Correctional Institution Elkton in Lisbon, Ohio, he wrote a 50-page plan to parlay “interest and demand in Fyre” into new projects. There was mention of a new Fyre documentary and a Fyre Broadway musical. Now there’s FFII slated for the end of 2024 with “pop-ups and events across the world” to be held in the meantime, McFarland said.

Comments poured in, from the incredulous (“some men have no shame”) to the enraged (“Pay the locals of that island that you scammed first!”). Duolingo’s German Instagram account commented, “Cool. Can’t wait to not go.”

But criticism can’t seem to stop McFarland. This thing is happening. Maybe. Allegedly.

“We spoke to people as far away as the Middle East and South America, and ultimately we decided that Fyre Festival II is coming back to the Caribbean,” McFarland added.

Where in the Caribbean remains a mystery. When you click the “Open in Maps” button on the event website, you’re taken to the Google Maps listing for the Caribbean Sea (which, for the record, has a 4.6-star rating, begging the question: Who is leaving Google reviews for the Caribbean Sea?)

That didn’t stop Victoria Medvedenko, 20, a nursing student in Arizona, from buying a ticket. In screenshots of a receipt shared with The Washington Post, it shows Medvedenko purchased one of the “The First 100” tickets for $549.89.

“I really don’t think Billy would want to go back to jail and he’s had a lot of time to think about it and prepare this time,” she said of her decision. “And I think the first time around it had a lot of potential. He just didn’t have enough time or the right mind-set.”

Medvedenko wasn’t exactly sure what her ticket would come with beyond access to the event, but according to the event website “the first Pre-Sale FYRE Passes which includes 1 ticket to FYRE Festival II and access to FYRE Pop-Ups, Experiences, and The FYRE Crew Community.”

Unlike many high-profile events of late, tickets weren’t very hard to get, Medvedenko said. They sold out in about a day, not minutes. Nonetheless, she shared her score on her Instagram Stories, which McFarland then reposted. (“I don’t know Billy personally or anything like that,” Medvedenko said. “I just know about the situation because of the Netflix documentary.”) Since then Medvedenko says her social media inbox has been flooded with “a lot of hateful” messages calling her an “idiot.”

“I really wasn’t expecting that,” she said, adding that she’s aware of the humor in the situation.

Medvedenko said her boyfriend Cooper also got a ticket, and the two will go together. If the event doesn’t pan out, “it’s not like it’s a loss on my part,” Medvedenko said. “I’m sure I’ll get my money back so I don’t really see it as much of a lose either way.”

After defrauding investors for $26 million in the 2017 festival and another $100,000 in a fraudulent ticket-selling scheme, McFarland spent less than four years in prison. On March 30, 2022, he was released early to a halfway house where he was under house arrest until September 2022.