Jiro Platt (tan shirt), Keegan Palmer (black shirt, center) and Oskar Rozenberg (gray shirt) survey the run-up for one of the contest's obstacles. (Photographs by Linnea Bullion for The Washington Post) By The Way The not-so-exclusive skating contest shredding Copenhagen The skateboarding competition where you leave with friends, not trophies

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

COPENHAGEN — The annual Copenhagen Open is a skateboarding contest unlike any other, where chance and movement across the city play a key role in the final results. The contest itself is a prism — its purpose changing depending upon how you look at it. To some, it’s a chance to rub elbows with skate legends and idols. To others, it’s an excuse to party. The fluid experience of the event is what makes it so special; you can make the CPH Open what you want it to be while making great friends.

Since 2007, thousands of skaters from across the globe gather in Copenhagen for five days every June — and the city is uniquely suited to the task. The Danish capital has designed its public spaces with multiple uses in mind, including skateboarding. It’s a welcome respite from the negative stigma many cities still hold toward skaters.

Advertisement

For me, it is a chance to reunite with friends from around the world. I’ve been to the contest eight times in my more than a decade photographing skateboarding, and I intend to keep going as long as it exists. The camaraderie cultivated by the audience and participants is intoxicating and a reason I return each year.

One of the organizers of the event, William Frederiksen, describes the contest as about more than skateboarding. He and his fellow organizers are always asking, “What is it about?” As the event (and Frederiksen) have grown over the years, they realized that the reason people keep coming back to CPH Open is the city itself.

The walkability and bike-ability of the city is the second-biggest factor in drawing the enormous crowds of the Open. All of the spots in the city are within a bike ride’s distance from one another. You don’t have to worry about hitting traffic, or being kicked off streets due to the disruption of motor vehicles. In a way, Copenhagen has unintentionally provided a skateboarding utopia.

Advertisement

“There’s a direct line there from infrastructure, architecture, utilizing city spaces, socializing city spaces,” Frederiksen says. “We have a bunch of people who come here from L.A. and hang out together every day because it’s possible [and not possible in L.A.]. We try to make the contest less and less about skateboarding each year.”

The organizers never publish the dates of the contest publicly until just days before, though the dates are sometimes shared by word of mouth between yearly regulars. The organizers do this to avoid overcrowding. Despite its radical inclusivity to all people, skaters or otherwise, it’s simply too popular for its own good.

You’re lucky to get a good spot to watch any of the actual events. But that’s okay, because the contest is less about skating than the people you’ll meet. It’s an annual reunion of friends, akin to an adult summer camp and not an extreme sports event.

I go each year to shake hands and give hugs to those I rarely see in person. I go to watch the crowd. I go to feel safe and seen by my peers. But I most enjoy watching those in attendance for the first time fall in love with the open the way that I have.

Years ago, Frederiksen told me that the biggest reason they throw the contest is to give people memories they’ll carry for the rest of their lives. It’s largely why I return year after year.

Linnea Bullion is a photographer and writer living in Los Angeles. To see more of her work, visit linneabullion.com or find her @linneabullion on Instagram.