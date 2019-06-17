A local’s guide to Sydney

Sydney is the emerald jewel in the crown of Oz, a sparkling, seaside city that works hard and plays harder. It’s in a period of substantial growth, with commercial and residential development battling with the cultural and historical backbone of a city known globally for its art, design, food, flair and beaches.

Despite the rising cost of living, Sydney — home of the indigenous Eora nation — is exceedingly accessible: botanical gardens, cliffside walks and white-sand beaches are open year-round, and keeping the calendar going is a calendar of free festivals — celebrating everything from single-origin coffee and local film to the LGBT community and huge light displays. We can sometimes take ourselves too seriously and forget that we live in a place that celebrates social diversity, good food, coastal swells and pub culture with almost the same reverence. But don’t get us started on the transport delays.