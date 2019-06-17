A local’s guide to Sydney
- By Riley Wilson
- Photos by Brook Mitchell
Sydney is the emerald jewel in the crown of Oz, a sparkling, seaside city that works hard and plays harder. It’s in a period of substantial growth, with commercial and residential development battling with the cultural and historical backbone of a city known globally for its art, design, food, flair and beaches.
Despite the rising cost of living, Sydney — home of the indigenous Eora nation — is exceedingly accessible: botanical gardens, cliffside walks and white-sand beaches are open year-round, and keeping the calendar going is a calendar of free festivals — celebrating everything from single-origin coffee and local film to the LGBT community and huge light displays. We can sometimes take ourselves too seriously and forget that we live in a place that celebrates social diversity, good food, coastal swells and pub culture with almost the same reverence. But don’t get us started on the transport delays.
Meet Riley Wilson
Riley is a native Sydneysider who grew up between Australia and America, with extensive travels throughout Europe and Asia along the way. She’s a journalist and a lover of beach volleyball, roller-skates, olives and tea.
Want to get in touch?Email bytheway@washpost.com
Stay
Explore more of Sydney
Eat
- Public transport can get packed; if you’re not sure what you’re doing, seek out someone in orange at train stations who can help you — or ask a fellow commuter. We’re more than happy to help.
- The Opera House is iconic, and plenty of visitors take a tour of the space. Don’t. Make time to see a show instead and experience the venue as it’s meant to be enjoyed: as a performance space.
- If you’re going to drink as much coffee as the locals do, consider investing in a KeepCup, an Australian-designed and -made reusable coffee cup. You’ll get discounts at certain cafes for helping the environment.
Do