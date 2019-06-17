A local’s guide to Toronto
- By Mai Nguyen
- Photos by Chris Donovan
Some people think Toronto has no soul. Sure, housing is absurdly expensive, the homeless population is rising, and there are way, way too many cranes. The things that make Toronto great aren’t always obvious to outsiders — and we kind of like it that way, because we know where to find its true soul.
You’ll find it in the colorful laneways of Kensington Market, the shelves at the Toronto Reference Library or “the dog bowl” at Trinity Bellwoods park. Or take a ferry ride to the islands, hit up all the bakeries in Chinatown or hop on the streetcar. Just don’t even think about driving downtown.
Meet Mai Nguyen
Mai has lived in Toronto since 2006. Before that, she lived in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Vancouver, B.C.; and Halifax, Nova Scotia — which has kept her from developing the center-of-the-universe complex that Torontonians sometimes get.
Stay
Eat
- There are some funky smells in this city, which ripen in the summer. Expect offensive whiffs if you’re near the gelatin factory, in the Bloor/Lansdowne area, or too many other areas to name.
- If it’s raining, head underground to the PATH in the financial district. It’s an 18-mile indoor pedestrian tunnel with shopping and food courts.
- It’s pronounced “Turonno.”
Do