A local’s guide to Toronto

Some people think Toronto has no soul. Sure, housing is absurdly expensive, the homeless population is rising, and there are way, way too many cranes. The things that make Toronto great aren’t always obvious to outsiders — and we kind of like it that way, because we know where to find its true soul.

You’ll find it in the colorful laneways of Kensington Market, the shelves at the Toronto Reference Library or “the dog bowl” at Trinity Bellwoods park. Or take a ferry ride to the islands, hit up all the bakeries in Chinatown or hop on the streetcar. Just don’t even think about driving downtown.