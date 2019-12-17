Meet your local

Alexandra Correa is a journalist from Bogota. After university, she lived for a time in the United States, Spain and Germany before returning home to continue her career writing. In her spare time, she likes to explore all the regions of Colombia, especially the Caribbean coast, and try new restaurants. She loves cats, empanadas and coffee.

Where I live:

Rosales, in the eastern hills of Bogota. It borders the major restaurant district known as Zona G, lies a few blocks from the stock exchange and the financial district, and is one of the safest neighborhoods in the city, perhaps because there are a lot of embassies around.

Best way to get around the city:

Car-share apps such as Didi and Beat, since hailing a yellow taxi in the street can be risky. If you do use the yellow cabs, it’s a good idea to download an app such as Easy Taxi or Taxis Libres. The TransMilenio, our mass-transit bus system, is cheap, fast and efficient, but it can get very crowded, and you need to be aware of pickpockets.

Don’t leave without having:

A coffee tour. Go to a farm near Bogota, pick coffee, learn about the process and enjoy a cup with the best views of the Andean countryside. I recommend La Palma y El Tucán, about 90 minutes outside the city.

But the local favorite is really:

Walking or riding a bike on Sundays. Every Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and also on some public holidays, the city closes some of the main highways so that people can cycle, jog and go rollerblading.

If I moved, I’d most miss:

The empanadas. In “Treasure Island,” by Robert Louis Stevenson, one of the characters, who has been marooned on an island, says, “Many’s the long night I’ve dreamed of cheese — toasted, mostly.” When I lived outside Colombia, what I dreamed about were empanadas. You can find these in other parts of Latin America, but the Colombian ones are particularly good. Eat them with a lot of homemade spicy sauce.