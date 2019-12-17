A local’s guide to Bogota, Colombia

Bogota will take your breath away — perhaps literally, given its perch as one of the highest-altitude world capitals, about 8,600 feet above sea level.

Up here is where Nobel laureate Gabriel García Márquez once studied, where locals start conversations with tourists just to practice their English, where the nightlife buzzes to the sounds of the Caribbean, techno music, rock, Mexican mariachis and the surrounding Andes. Colombia’s capital is elevated but not isolated: The food-and-drink culture, you will find, spans not only South American cuisine, but also Indian, Japanese, Lebanese and more.

The era of Pablo Escobar you might have seen watching “Narcos” has largely receded, and you are unlikely to have any trouble as a tourist, especially if you know where to go. You may have more trouble than you would expect trying to find good coffee, though. Unless, that is, you follow this advice.