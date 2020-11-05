A local’s guide to Dubrovnik, Croatia
- By Jelena Simac
- Photos by Dubravko Lenert
Perched along the Adriatic Sea and surrounded by one of the best-preserved medieval walls in the world, photogenic Dubrovnik has always been appealing to tourists. But after it became the main filming location for King’s Landing on “Game of Thrones,” its global popularity boomed.
This former independent merchant hub has suffered no attacks from dragons, but it has survived a catastrophic 1667 earthquake, damaging fires and wars as recent as the 1990s. Traces of that history remain in the memory here, and on the facades of some buildings within the walls.
Time and time again, though, little Dubrovnik has risen from the ashes. Its latest rise has made it, once again, one of the most prosperous cities in this part of Europe.
Meet Jelena Simac
An award-winning former journalist, Jelena was born in Split, studied literature in Zagreb and now lives in Dubrovnik. She now offers historical and movie tours of the city, such as the popular “Game of Thrones” tour. On her days off, she likes to travel, cook and read good books.
Want to get in touch?Email bytheway@washpost.com
Stay
Eat
- Dubrovnik is a small city with many narrow streets. Be mindful not to block any thruways while sightseeing or taking pictures.
- Walking around in a swimsuit or without a T-shirt in the UNESCO-protected Old City is not allowed. The same applies to cafes and restaurants; it is considered rude.
- Tips in restaurants and cafes are preferable — if, of course, you are satisfied with the service.
Do