A local’s guide to Dubrovnik, Croatia

Perched along the Adriatic Sea and surrounded by one of the best-preserved medieval walls in the world, photogenic Dubrovnik has always been appealing to tourists. But after it became the main filming location for King’s Landing on “Game of Thrones,” its global popularity boomed.

This former independent merchant hub has suffered no attacks from dragons, but it has survived a catastrophic 1667 earthquake, damaging fires and wars as recent as the 1990s. Traces of that history remain in the memory here, and on the facades of some buildings within the walls.

Time and time again, though, little Dubrovnik has risen from the ashes. Its latest rise has made it, once again, one of the most prosperous cities in this part of Europe.