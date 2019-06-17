A local’s guide to Athens

Having emerged from a difficult time in its recent past, Athens has entered a new phase as the epitome of all things cool. Although people say Athens is the new Berlin for its bar scene, or London for its emerging street-art culture, none of them do the city justice, because Athens is distinctly itself and incomparable to anywhere else.

World-class bars jostle for space with Michelin-guide eateries and good old honest souvlaki to offer something for everyone, all under the gaze of thousands of years of history. So whether you want to take in the sights, marinate in gorgeous bars across the city, or both, these are the places that no visit to the city would truly be complete without.