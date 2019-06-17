A local’s guide to Athens
- By Omaira Gill
- Photos by Myrto Papadopoulos
Having emerged from a difficult time in its recent past, Athens has entered a new phase as the epitome of all things cool. Although people say Athens is the new Berlin for its bar scene, or London for its emerging street-art culture, none of them do the city justice, because Athens is distinctly itself and incomparable to anywhere else.
World-class bars jostle for space with Michelin-guide eateries and good old honest souvlaki to offer something for everyone, all under the gaze of thousands of years of history. So whether you want to take in the sights, marinate in gorgeous bars across the city, or both, these are the places that no visit to the city would truly be complete without.
Meet Omaira Gill
Omaira moved to Athens from the U.K. after meeting her husband at the 2004 Olympics. When she’s not writing about the Greek economy, she’s writing about her beloved city, cosplaying at gaming and comic conventions, and raising her two sons. Her favorite places in Athens are the rapidly vanishing ungentrified streets around the main market.
Want to get in touch?Email bytheway@washpost.com
Stay
Explore more of Athens
Eat
- The Athenian standard of driving is “Escaping the Zombie Apocalypse.” Avoid driving in the city center at all costs. The locals will not humor your rookie attempts at navigating our streets.
- If you’re traveling with babies, prepare for the paradox of having them fussed over endlessly but a general lack of highchairs and changing tables. Thankfully, that’s starting to change.
- Ouzo may be the one drink that visitors want to try, but you should definitely chat with the bartenders to explore the growing choices available from Greek distilleries, including masticha liqueur and Greek gin.
Do