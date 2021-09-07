See the winners of The Post’s 22nd annual Travel photo contest

Third Place

Janell Harris, 42, San Francisco

This image of an airplane against the backdrop of the Milky Way in the Namib Desert in Namibia is the result of Harris’s dedication to learning a new skill during the pandemic. After being laid off, the graphic designer took Milky Way photography classes and resolved to travel to Namibia, which has some of the world’s darkest skies. The trip was canceled twice and, ultimately, scheduled for March. Harris, her boyfriend and a pilot traveled the country on a three-week fly-in safari in the Cessna in the foreground; she trekked to the plane with her Canon 5D Mark IV around 1 a.m. to capture this scene, which she likes because it looks “almost like the plane was flying through the sky at night.” Harris, who volunteers as a pet photographer at animal shelters, said this experience couldn’t have been more different. “Pet photography, it is very fast shutter speeds and lots of bright light,” she said. “Milky Way was 100 percent the other kind of photography — very long shutter speed, no light.”