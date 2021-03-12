In March 2020, personal travel dead-ended at shores and rivers and neighborhood’s edge.

We re-learned how to wash our hands. Then we stayed home in our slippers. But feet crave more than the flat predictability of floors and carpet. It was time to take matters into our own two feet.

While we all waited to be out of the woods, photographer Susan Tusa found respite in the woods — and the meadows and the shore within the 71,251-acre Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore near her Northern Michigan home.