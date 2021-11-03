2021 holiday gift guide: Travel category

books

Books

Your favorite book lover needs a present this holiday season, but the possibilities are endless. Let’s narrow things down, shall we?

Artists in Residence: Seventeen Artists and Their Living Spaces, from Giverny to Casa Azul

By Melissa Wyse, illustrated by Kate Lewis (Chronicle Books)

$16.99 | See where the magic happened: This illustrated guide provides a glimpse into the spaces where Georgia O’Keeffe, Henri Matisse and other renowned artists lived and worked.

Buy from Amazon

Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation (Audiobook)

By John Lewis, with Andrew Young and Kabir Sehgal, read by Don Cheadle (Grand Central Publishing)

$22.94 | The congressman and civil rights pioneer spent his final months working on this meditation on the ideals that shaped his life and career. Cheadle’s stirring narration is perfect.

Buy from Amazon

Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy

By Misty Copeland, illustrated by Salena Barnes (Aladdin Books)

$16.99 | American Ballet Theatre’s first Black female principal dancer explores the lives of such trailblazing performers as Delores Browne and Tai Jimenez — women who paved the way for Copeland’s success.

Buy from Amazon

Dune

By Frank Herbert, illustrated by Sam Weber (The Folio Society)

$140 | The recent release of a new film adaptation of Herbert’s 1965 classic has sparked renewed interest in the novel. This version, gorgeously illustrated, is ideal for the ultimate fan.

Buy from The Folio Society

Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide

By Cecily Wong and Dylan Thuras (Workman Publishing)

$31.99 | Travel the continents with this globe-spanning menu that details some of the world’s most novel foods (beer made of fog, anyone?) with a side of fascinating culinary history.

Buy from Amazon

Harlem Shuffle

By Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

$17.91 | Whitehead, a two-time Pulitzer winner, takes a lighter turn with this crime novel, set in the 1950s and ’60s, that’s as wry as it is rollicking.

Buy from Amazon

Princeton Architectural Press: In the Bookstore Puzzle

$16.95 | The charming illustrations in this puzzle — depicting a five-level bookstore (and some noteworthy customers) — are worth the work of putting together its 1,000 pieces.

Buy from Amazon

The Alabama Booksmith: Signed First Editions Club

$395 | Annual subscriptions to this book club deliver a new, author-signed, first-edition book each month. Past picks have included books by Jonathan Franzen, Kristin Hannah and Ann Patchett.

Buy from The Alabama Booksmith

The Secret Life of Fungi: Discoveries From a Hidden World

By Aliya Whiteley (Pegasus Books)

$17.99 | Here’s one for the nature lovers: A charming compendium on all things fungi by a British novelist with a longtime obsession with the quirky organism.

Buy from Amazon

The Wit and Wisdom of Bridgerton: Lady Whistledown’s Official Guide

By Julia Quinn (Avon)

$11.99 | Is your favorite “Bridgerton” fan pining for season two of the Netflix series? Ease their heartache with this collection of memorable book quotes introduced by Lady Whistledown herself.

Buy from Amazon

Crying in H Mart

By Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

$16.16 | You’ve probably heard the buzz about this memoir by Michelle Zauner, who’s best known for performing in the indie rock band Japanese Breakfast. Trust us, her book is worth the hype.

Buy from Amazon

Southbound: Essays on Identity, Inheritance, and Social Change

By Anjali Enjeti (University of Georgia Press)

$24.95 | This nonfiction pick offers a nuanced and much-needed journey into exploring what it means to be American. In 20 essays, Enjeti tackles everything from White feminism to voter suppression.

Buy from University of Georgia Press

food

Food

After yet another year of cooking all the time, we’re focusing on gifts that can make cooking a little more fun — and delicious!

Uncommon Goods: Compact Swivel Cheese Board with Knives

$45-$69 | This cleverly designed cheese board folds into a compact shape with a hidden drawer for cheese knives, so you’ll always find space to store it.

Buy from Uncommon Goods

Fly By Jing: Fire Hot Pot Base

$20 | Known for its chili crisp, Fly by Jing released this spicy base to make hot pot a reality anytime — all you need to do is add water or stock. You can purchase multiple packs for stocking stuffers.

Buy from Fly By Jing

Pearl River Mart: Red Wood Chopstick Set

$12.50 | A lovely set of chopsticks is a simple way to improve a dinner experience. Pearl River Mart is known for affordable and pretty home goods, and these handsome reddish chopsticks come in a set of 10.

Buy from Pearl River Mart

Especially Puglia: Adopt an olive tree gift box and subscription

$175-$440 | Good quality olive oil is the gift that keeps on giving. A single gift box ($175) includes a 3-liter tin of oil, a gorgeous ceramic cruet and a wooden gift box, or add on a subscription for another tin of oil every three months ($440).

Buy from Food52

The Art of Tea: At Home Matcha Kit

$55 | This set — which comes with a glass bowl, bamboo measuring spoon, whisk and holder — is for the tea drinker who wants to improve their at-home experience. Consider pairing it with Art of Tea’s grade A matcha powder.

Buy from The Art of Tea

Jasper Hill Farm: Build your own cheese box

$20+ | Put together your own gift box of cheese and accouterments, sweet and savory, based on your gift recipient’s tastes. Vermont-based Jasper Hill Farm also offers preset boxes and monthly subscriptions.

Buy from Jasper Hill Farm

Maine Grains: Pantry Staples Pack

$26.95 | High-quality flours and oats will make your favorite home baker feel special. Maine Grains also sells special varieties of flours, if you know that your recipient has been looking for something in particular.

Buy from Maine Grains

MoMA Design Store: La Maison Inondée Bowl

$20-$62 | This bowl by designer Patrick Martinez has a charming little house sitting in the center, so it will peek out of your cereal, hummus or snacks. It comes in three sizes and three colors.

Buy from MoMA Design Store

Seed + Mill: Halva Trio

$48 | Sweet, nutty halva is always a treat. This trio includes three of Seed + Mill’s top-selling flavors: sea salt dark chocolate, pistachio and toasted coconut chocolate.

Buy from Seed + Mill

Donation to your local food bank

$0+ | As the pandemic continues, consider a donation to a local food bank in your gift recipient’s name. Need help finding a location close to them? Use Feeding America’s locator.

Use Feeding America’s locator

Global Grub: Mochi Ice Cream Kit

$33.99 | Eating mochi just got better: This easy-to-use kit makes four batches at a time — and allows budding chefs to add their favorite ice cream.

Buy from Global Grub

Two Tumbleweeds: Mixology Dice Pouch

$24 | This is the perfect gift for the party host in your life. Eight dice allow for endless cocktail ideas, and an instruction booklet includes ingredient ratios, mixing tips and more.

Buy from Two Tumbleweeds

home

Home

Whether you’re searching for a hostess gift or something for a new homeowner, look no further than these practical and stylish ideas.

Monika Lubkowska-Jonas: Bubble rocking tumblers

$60 | We love the bubble-inspired iridescent finish and rounded bottoms on this set of four 12-ounce lead-free crystal drinking glasses. The hand-painted tumblers are hand-wash only.

Buy from MoMA Design Store

MWW Handcrafted Design: Modern birdhouse

$65-$70 | This sleek, minimalist birdhouse, available in eight fun colors, is made with vintage barn wood and comes with a leather strap for hanging. It is handmade in Pinckney, Mich.

Buy from West Elm

Open Sea Design Co.: Garden plant care journal

$24 | What indoor gardener wouldn’t want a place to track their houseplants’ growth and health, along with their responses to water and light? Pair this journal with a potted succulent or pothos.

Buy from The Sill

Roopip: Coiled cotton bowl

$40 | These simple but elegant 8- by 3-inch bowls are handwoven in South Africa using locally sourced cotton. They are a perfect catchall for keys, change, jewelry, hand towels and more.

Buy from 54kibo

Tal & Bert: Blue calcite mod planter

$75-$150 | These concrete planters come in three sizes (3-inch, 4-inch and 5-inch) and feature a geode crack embedded with raw natural minerals.Texture and shading varies.

Buy from Tal & Bert

Anthropologie: Modern tea and toast mug set

$32 | There’s nothing cozier than a cuppa in the midst of winter. Pair this set with a favorite tea and some jam or preserves for a comforting holiday or hostess gift.

Buy from Anthropologie

John Derian: Six-inch wine coasters

$60 | These coasters, handmade from collaged paper under blown glass, are available with botanical prints, butterflies and other images. They are made to order, so allow 2-4 weeks for production.

Buy from John Derian

Letterfolk: Tile mat

$75-$100 | We love the personal touch of these vinyl mats that resemble hexagonal tile, come in a variety of bright colors and feature removable caps that you can use to create your own designs.

Buy from Letterfolk

FLÎKR Fire: Personal concrete fireplace

$99 | Bring on the s’mores, without the hassle of building a big fire. This 5-by-4-inch mini firepit, fueled by rubbing alcohol, can be used outdoors or indoors (in a well-ventilated space).

Buy from Food52

Harlem Candle Co.: Gold wick trimmer

$20 | Experts say that keeping wicks trimmed can help candles last longer. Pair these brass trimmers with a candle for a perfect housewarming, hostess or holiday combo.

Buy from Harlem Candle Co.

Moglea: Sunrise clock

$104 | Each of these beautiful wood clocks from the Iowa-based design studio is hand-painted, which means your gift is guaranteed to be one of a kind.

Buy from Moglea

Karen Jai Home: Jeju floor pads

$68 | Floor pillows just got a major upgrade: These handmade water hyacinth pads, 16 inches in diameter, are stylish and functional at once.

Buy from Karen Jai Home

self-care

Self-care

As the pandemic lingers like a bad dream, who couldn’t use some pampering? Consider sending one of these caring gifts.

Esarora: Ice Roller

$12.99 | This affordable gadget rolls away fatigue, puffiness and migraines, and enhances the effectiveness of facial masks. Oh, and it feels wonderful.

Buy from Amazon

Grace Eleyae: Slap satin-lined cap

$24 | Satin helps keep hair frizz and breakage at bay, and this cap is both comfortable enough to wear to bed and snazzy enough to sport in public. Win-win-win.

Buy from Grace Eleyae

Quip: Electric Toothbrush

$25-$45 | Enliven a mundane chore with Quip’s sleekly designed toothbrushes, available in a variety of materials and colors. You can even sign your giftee up for automatic battery and brush-head refills.

Buy from Quip

Novica: Spinner rings

$38 to $70 (men’s); $30 to $88 (women’s) | A beautiful, discreet and functional way to ease boredom or anxiety. Novica, a website for artisans run in partnership with National Geographic, offers a variety of attractive styles.

Buy from Novica

Ilia: Self-care Super Serum skin tint SPF 40

$66.48 | A product that offers skin care, makeup and sun protection all in one is hard to beat. Plus, this highly rated serum feels great and comes in 30 shades.

Buy from Amazon

The Salvaged Sawhorse: Timeout Gift Box

$50 | Give the gift of mindfulness with this box full of self-care prompts, rituals and exercises, plus a lavender soy candle to create the right atmosphere for reflecting and recharging.

Buy from The Salvaged Sawhorse

Second Wind: The Tina Mask in Black With 7 mm Gold Chain

$55 | Masks may be here to stay. This organic linen version with removable gold chain, filter pocket and adjustable ears straps offers style along with comfort and safety.

Buy from Second Wind

Boll & Branch: Waffle Robe

$98 | Give that pampered spa feeling at home: Boll & Branch, known for its luxury organic cotton bedding and towels, also makes this comfy robe for men and women.

Buy from Boll & Branch

FeetUp: FeetUp trainer

$149 | Help your favorite yoga fan take their practice to the next level. Designed to encourage safe inversions, this stool also make poses involving forward folds, lunges and balancing more accessible.

Buy from FeetUp

Coway: Airmega200 air purifier

$229.99 | Protect your loved ones from pollution, smoke or coronavirus particles with this attractive air purifier. Good for up to 361 square feet; other models and sizes available.

Buy from Coway

b.Yellowtail: Oversized Scrunchies

$12 | b.Yellowtail, founded by Indigenous designer Bethany Yellowtail, is all about sustainability. These beautiful rayon scrunchies are made from scrap fabric and available in two floral patterns.

Buy from b.Yellowtail

tech

Tech

Foodies, fitness nuts, photographers — this collection of gadgets and accessories, curated by The Post’s tech team, includes a little something for everyone.

Anker: PowerCore III 10K Wireless portable battery

$49.99 | Power banks aren’t terribly exciting, but they’re extremely helpful in a pinch. This one has traditional USB and USB-C ports, plus a wireless charging pad for gadgets such as wireless ear buds.

Buy from Amazon

Fujifilm: Instax Square SQ-1 instant camera

$99.95 | There’s something special about holding a photo you’ve taken, and this camera produces pictures that develop in a minute or two. (It also scores points for its sleek, colorful design.)

Buy from Amazon

Anova: Precision Cooker Nano

$129 | With this sous vide machine, you’re well on your way to gorgeous roasts and perfect steaks. What’s more, the companion app is full of recipes to help you get started.

Buy from Amazon

Amazon: Kindle Paperwhite

$139.99 with ads, $159.99 without | Long battery life and a warm lighting mode make this one of our favorite e-book readers, and it’ll play Audible audiobooks if you have wireless headphones, too.

Buy from Amazon

Adaptive Sound Technologies: LectroFan white noise machine

$38.43 | Can’t remember the last time you got a good night’s sleep? Better sleep hygiene, along with white noise machines like this one, might be able to help.

Buy from Amazon

Sunpak: 12-inch LED ring light

$49.99 | Any camera nut will tell you lighting is everything. Pop this next to your computer to level up your Zoom calls, or attach your phone for your next TikTok masterpiece.

Buy from Best Buy

Samsung: The Frame television

$527.99-$2,697.99 | You’d be forgiven for thinking The Frame is just a good-looking television. But when you’re done bingeing “Squid Game,” this TV transforms into a stylish screen that displays digital art.

Buy from Amazon

JBL: Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker

$129.99 | Great sound is just the start — this speaker also shrugs off dips in up to three feet of water, making it great for use outdoors.

Buy from Amazon

Sony: WH-1000XM4 Bluetooth headphones

$348 | These wireless headphones offer excellent sound quality no matter what kind of device they’re connected to and feature some of the best noise cancellation out there.

Buy from Amazon

Manfrotto: PIXI Mini tripod

$27.99 | This flexible accessory is easy to toss into a bag and doubles as a short selfie stick when you’re not using it as a tripod for your phone or camera.

Buy from Amazon

Tushy: Classic 3.0 Bidet

$99 | This product, while perhaps unconventional, comes highly recommended by several Lily team members — and makes for a memorable gift.

Buy from Tushy

toys

Toys

Creativity and family fun are the focus for this year’s offerings. Stephanie Oppenheim of Oppenheim Toy Portfolio helped KidsPost compile this selection of their 2021 award-winning toys, games and crafts.

Mudpuppy: Andy Warhol Color Magic Bath Book

Ages 9 months to 3 years

$9.99 | These black-and-white Warhol drawings pop with color when they hit the water. As they dry, the colors disappear, so your child can enjoy them again and again.

Buy from Amazon

Fisher-Price: 4-in-1 Learning Bot

Ages 1 to 5 years

$42.49 | This nonstop-action cutie rolls, spins, makes noise and rolls its eyes — just like the toddler it’s designed for. Older users will enjoy the songs and alphabet and numbers lessons.

Buy from Amazon

Miniland: Multicultural Down Syndrome Dolls

Ages 1 to 4 years

$29.98 and up | Diversity and inclusion are priorities for this Spanish company, whose dolls are handmade and anatomically correct. Find more dolls that reflect various races, genders and conditions.

Buy from Amazon

Educational Insights: Design & Drill Rescue Helicopter

Ages 3 and up

$19.99 | Playing with this colorful chopper is just half the fun. First, you build it, using the kid-safe drill. Build, unbuild, build again. A firetruck kit is also worth considering.

Buy from Amazon

Creativity for Kids: Dinosaur Dig Sensory Bin

Ages 1 to 4 years

$19.99 | Bring the beach inside this winter. The dinosaur dig comes with skeletons and tools. Other themes in this sandbox series include gardens, space, the ocean and construction.

Buy from Amazon

SkyRocket: Moji the Lovable Labradoodle

Ages 6 to 9 years

$99.99 | She knows her name and can sit, lie down, high-five, beg and do other tricks. But this furry friend won’t need trips to the vet or groomer.

Buy from Target

Workman: Kid’s Awesome Activity Calendar 2022

Ages 8 and up

$14.89 | More than just a plan-ahead organizer, this 16-month calendar has mazes, stickers, word quizzes, writing prompts and art space to keep youngsters busy as the months fly by.

Buy from Amazon

Spin Master: Air Hogs Super Soft Jump Fury RC

Ages 4 and up

$39.99 | This remote-controlled beauty is light on its wheels. It can leap 22 inches, spin 360 degrees, climb walls and descend stairs. Warning: Keep it away from breakables.

Buy from Amazon

MindWare: Qwirkle Collector’s Edition

Ages 10 and up

$45.95 | Qwirkle is the Tom Brady of board games. It’s been around almost as long and has received lots of awards. This collector’s edition features plastic tiles and a tin box.

Buy from Amazon

Big G Creative: Corner Crush 4-in-a-Row

Ages 10 and up

$19.99 | Remember Connect 4? Well, add two more sides and a tower that rotates after each turn and you’ve got this more challenging version of that classic. Still no batteries required!

Buy from Target

Whiled: Sunny Side Up puzzle

Ages 10 and up

$37 | This puzzle, designed by illustrator Lan Truong, will make for a fun — and yummy-looking — challenge for kids and parents alike.

Buy from Whiled

The Designing Chica: Coloring Book

Ages 4 and up

$13.99 | Visual journalist Susana Sanchez-Young created a coloring book she hoped would inspire her 8-year-old daughter: It’s filled with portraits of notable women, from Malala Yousafzai to Megan Rapinoe.

Buy from The Designing Chica

travel

Travel

We’ve got what you need, whether you want to recall travel’s glamorous past, navigate its complicated present or just fit more stuff into your suitcase.

PlaneTags: TWA DC-9 Luggage Tag

$44.95 | If you’ve ever wanted to literally own a piece of aviation history, these distinctive bag tags made from the outsides of decommissioned airplanes fit the bill. Yours will surely be the only DC-9 on the luggage carousel.

Buy from PlaneTags

Wolfe Co. Apparel and Goods: VSSL CAMP Supplies Suunto Edition

$135 | Size can be deceptive. This cylindrical multitasking camp tool, for example, packs more than 70 handy items — for shaving, orienteering, fishing and more — in a container not much larger than a sleeve of Girl Scout cookies.

Buy from Amazon

Ivy Kids: On the Plane Activity Book

$9.64 | Most parents would rather ride in the cargo hold than share a plane with a bored preschooler. One potential remedy: This 64-page activity book filled with travel-themed puzzles, maps, crafts and more. Just add crayons.

Buy from Amazon

Gear Beast: Universal Smartphone Lanyard

$9.99 | Imagine gazing into crystal blue tropical waters as colorful fish swim beneath the surface. Then imagine the splash as your phone hits the water. With it secured around your neck in this silicone holder, that will never happen.

Buy from Amazon

Vida: Vaccination Card Holder

$20 | Getting carded, pandemic edition. Proof of vaccination is increasingly necessary for gaining access to public spaces and events. This vegan leather holder, sized for the CDC card, comes in seven colors and includes a clip for attaching to your bag or belt loop.

Buy from Vida

Petit Pillow: The Car Pillow

$54.90 | This is for everyone who’s ever tried and failed to sleep in a car. Available in five fun cotton prints, this wedge-shaped pillow hooks to the headrest and is designed to fit comfortably between your neck and the window.

Buy from Petit Pillow

Topo Designs: Dopp Kit

$33.95 | The classic dopp kit is timeless, practical — and just a little bit boring. Buck tradition and stow your shaving gear or makeup or family-size bottle of Dramamine in this funky triangular alternative, available in 15 striking color combinations.

Buy from Amazon

Mobile Dog Gear: Week Away Tote Bag

$49.92 | Sometimes pandemic trends intersect: rescue dogs and road-tripping, for instance. This tote, which includes food containers and collapsible bowls, allows you to feed your canine companion on the go with a minimum of fuss.

Buy from Amazon

Matador: FlatPak Toiletry Bottle

$12.99-$34.99 | If you’ve ever tried to stuff a week’s worth of hair care products into a hard-sided suitcase you’ll welcome this spin on traditional toiletry containers. Soft and squeezable, these TSA-approved pouches not only save space but reduce waste.

Buy from Matador

Aya Paper Co.: Manifestation journal

$24 | This journal is for those who dream of travel. Write a note on the first page encouraging them to make their plans come to life.

Buy from Aya Paper Co.

Love & Snow: Repair + Growth Travel Duo Set

$30 | Travel time can be used wisely with this organic hair and scalp duo — they’ll work their restoring magic during long hours in transit.

Buy from Love & Snow

video-games

Video games

Although the pandemic delayed production of many high-budget titles, 2021 was still a stellar year for a diverse range of experiences. Gene Park, The Post’s gaming culture reporter for Launcher, provides his picks on what’s worth picking up.

Sega: Lost Judgment

Mature | PlayStation, Xbox

$59.85 | The year’s best story is about a 40-year-old skateboarding attorney investigating everything from murder, government corruption to high school bullying. Plus you get a Shiba Inu as a detective partner.

Buy from Amazon

IO Interactive: Hitman 3

Mature | PlayStation, Stadia, Xbox

$39.99 | The Hitman series is the closest thing to the James Bond experience in gaming. The studio is tapped to make the next Bond game, and there’s no better way to preview how they might pull it off.

Buy from Amazon

Square Enix: Life is Strange: True Colors

Mature | Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, Stadia, Xbox

$59.99-$79.99 | A queer Asian American young woman discovers she has a special skill for empathy, and this new discovery is put to the test after tragedy lands in her small-town life.

Buy on Amazon

Capcom: Resident Evil Village

Mature | PlayStation, Stadia, Xbox

$49.94-$59.99 | Horror fans — especially schlock horror fans — will delight in the amusement park of thrills in the eighth installment of the long-running series. It also happens to be one of the best.

Buy on Amazon

Sony: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Teen | PlayStation

$49.99 | This delightful DreamWorks-like original story about guiding souls into the afterlife is a surprisingly challenging game that any fans of 3-D motion pictures will find alluring. (Knock the difficulty down if you’re having too much trouble.)

Buy on Amazon

Bethesda Softworks: Deathloop

Mature | PC, PlayStation

$59.99 | This is for anyone looking for a different kind of first-person shooter. It’s a mind-bending puzzle that challenges you to break a timeloop by understanding a single day on an island full of gluttonous, murderous elites.

Buy from Amazon

Double Fine: Psychonauts 2

Teen | PC, PlayStation, Xbox

$59.99 | This is the brainiest game of the year, with demanding and colorful puzzles, plus enough psychedelic visuals to delight anyone at any age.

Buy from Amazon

Capcom: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Teen | Nintendo Switch, PlayStation

$39.99 | It’s a murder mystery, but if your children are mature enough, this 19th-century yarn has a cast of memorable characters and surprising twists.

Buy from Amazon

Sony: Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Everyone | PlayStation

$69 | This may be the most visually stunning game ever, and it has a number of accessibility features to make it playable for many skill levels.

Buy from Amazon

Nintendo: Mario Party Superstars

Everyone | Nintendo Switch

$59.99 | This edition of the famous party game series brings back tons of old favorites. Kids will love the games, and parents and older siblings may remember some throwbacks from past releases.

Buy from Amazon

Ubisoft: Child of Light

Everyone | Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, Xbox

$14.99 | This role-playing game with stunning visuals was designed by two women, Mélissa Cazzaro and Aurélie Débant.

Buy from Ubisoft

“It’s just what I’ve always wanted!” How often have you heard this delighted cry when a loved one opened a gift from you? Not as often as you’d hoped? We can help with that.

Our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide, curated by Post reporters and editors, brings together suggestions in eight topic categories that speak to the individuality of the recipient. Whether you're shopping for a gamer, globetrotter, home cook or bookworm, we've got all the ideas you'll need this season.

It’s the season of giving – let it also be the season of giving wisely.

