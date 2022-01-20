In India, a floating market blooms on the Dal

Travel
Dal is a lake in the northern Indian city of Srinagar, the summer capital of the territory of Jammu and Kashmir. (Dal means lake in Kashmiri.) The vast urban body of water plays an important role in the city’s tourism, recreational, commercial, fishing and farming sectors. But the approximately 6.9-square-mile lake is being encroached upon by pollution, endangering its status as Srinagar’s lifeline.
Dal is almost a small city unto itself, with floating houses, schools, markets, marsh farms and even a post office. A fleet of houseboats lures travelers to spend time in one of the many floating neighborhoods. One of its top attractions is the early-morning vegetable market, the only traditional floating market in India, where farmers who grow vegetables and flowers inside the lake’s marshes sell them to vendors, who then take the produce to different parts of the city through connected canals.
To visit the market, you must wake up early to catch a shikara, a traditional wooden flat-bottomed boat, which must be booked in advance. The boatman will row the shikara across narrow water alleys, crossing the floating city at the threshold of dawn. Along the way, you can witness the darkness of the sky yielding to a radiant golden yellow, to the melody of the birds singing and the rhythm of the oars.
After about 20 minutes or so, you will start hearing the hum of a market in full swing. Suddenly, the shikara will take a turn and enter a substantial open part of the lake. You’ll be welcomed by the sound of farmers and vendors chatting, bargaining and making deals. Flower sellers with their shikaras full of colorful blooms sail from one tourist boat to another. They give a complimentary lotus even to those who don’t buy anything. The early-morning shivers are taken care of by vendors selling kahwa — a traditional Kashmiri drink made of green tea leaves and whole spices, sprinkled with saffron and nuts — from their shikaras.
Vegetables include eggplants, cauliflower, carrots, turnips and Kashmir’s special nadur, or lotus stem, which is grown in the fertile marshes of Dal and used in many local cuisines. By 7 a.m., the market loses its buzz as the vendors leave to deliver their wares and farmers return to their floating fields, built atop mats of soil and vegetation. The sound of birds returns, and the boatman drops you back on the shore in the brightness of day.
More from the Post
A photographer learns he can ‘travel’ close to home
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Prabhakar is a photographer based in Delhi and Kutch. His website is nipunprabhakar.com. Find him on Instagram: @nipun_prabhakar.