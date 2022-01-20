In India, a floating market blooms on the Dal

After about 20 minutes or so, you will start hearing the hum of a market in full swing. Suddenly, the shikara will take a turn and enter a substantial open part of the lake. You’ll be welcomed by the sound of farmers and vendors chatting, bargaining and making deals. Flower sellers with their shikaras full of colorful blooms sail from one tourist boat to another. They give a complimentary lotus even to those who don’t buy anything. The early-morning shivers are taken care of by vendors selling kahwa — a traditional Kashmiri drink made of green tea leaves and whole spices, sprinkled with saffron and nuts — from their shikaras.