2022 Holiday Gift Guide
Gift-giving presents a conundrum. Is it better to give something useful, such as a 112-bit screwdriver set, or something whimsical, such as a cat-sized iron throne? There is no right answer. That’s why our 2022 Holiday Gift Guide, curated by Post reporters and editors, includes suggestions at both ends of the practicality spectrum. With a wide range of gift ideas in nine categories — we’ve even included some that are functional and fun — this guide will make the process just a little bit easier.
Travel
Whether the recipient is traversing the country by car or the world by plane, these gifts will add pizazz and practicality to their trips.
MoMA Design Store: Primary Recycled Leather Passport Case
$25 | Interior pockets keep travel documents snug inside this easy-to-clean, eye-catching case made from sustainably produced leather.
Monti Coolers: Travel Packable Cooler Bag
$119 | No more banging a hard-sided cooler against your knees or struggling to fit it into your car. This soft option boasts a strap and a slim profile.
Clutch: V2 Lightning
$39.99 | There’s no excuse for running out of power with this slim charger on hand. About the size of a credit card, it packs a powerful punch and is compatible with iPhones.
Mark & Graham: 6 Piece Packing Cube Set
$79 | These soft, collapsible cubes make it easy to maintain order inside a suitcase or hotel room. The set also includes shoe and laundry bags.
Solgaard: Carry-On Closet
$275 and $295 (20 inches and 22 inches) | Trade out that dumpy duffel for this high-end, do-it-all case. A tough outer shell protects an interior shelving system and USB charging port.
Be Outfitter: Campo Utility Hammock + Poncho
$84 | This multiuse gadget will earn its place in any outdoors-lover’s pack; it can transform into a hammock, rain poncho, or shelter.
Maika Goods: Fanny Pack
$38 | Slung across a waist or shoulder, fanny packs are back. Maika’s lined, coated packs come in stylish designs and feature a hidden pocket for extra security.
Cadence: Weekender
$76 | This set of six hard-sided, leakproof capsules will keep all your potions safe. The magnetic containers lock together for easy packing, and you can label them with text or symbols.
SensaCalm: Weighted Travel Blanket
$149.99 | Bring the soothing comfort of your bed on any road trip. This portable weighted blanket has carrying straps and buckles for easy transport.
Uncommon Goods: Travel Watercolor Paint Kit
$45 | This kit includes everything you need to capture the beauty of your destination on the go. Paper, watercolor sheets and a pen brush fold neatly into a vegan leather case.
