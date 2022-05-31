Quiz: Are these 8 travel myths fact or fiction?

Not quite.

Tropes about drinking the local tap water keep international travelers on their toes. On the other hand, there’s a competing stereotype of the scared traveler who sticks to all things seal-protected.

Is the the fear blown out of proportion? “It’s really dependent on where you’re traveling,” said Adam Schrader, director of operations for the travel risk intelligence company Riskline.

Schrader said less developed countries are more likely to have contaminated water, but travelers should still assess the situation on both a macro and micro level. You may be rolling the dice in a developed country if you’re in an area with questionable sanitation standards; or you could be perfectly fine at a five-star hotel in a less developed country. Before you take a sip, do your homework.

Lin Chen, director of the Travel Medicine Center at Mount Auburn Hospital, said travelers should check with the CDC’s traveler health page to look for destination-specific guidance. Her general rule is to check out the local sanitation, waste management and water-treatment standards. If sanitation seems iffy, stick to bottled or treated water. Schrader says you can also talk to locals about how to approach tap water.

Swallowing contaminated water may result in serious illnesses such as cholera, hepatitis A or salmonella, but the most common issue is traveler’s diarrhea. “Ten to 70 percent of travelers report getting it,” Chen said. “The majority of cases are mild to moderate and pass with time.” If you’re one of those cases, Chen said you can treat the ailment by hydrating (with clean water) and taking over-the-counter medicine such as Imodium or Pepto Bismol. If your symptoms aren’t improving in a couple of days, go see a doctor.