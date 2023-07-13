The odyssey behind your beachcombing treasures Discover the many types of objects you may find in the sand — and where they come from

The next time you walk the shoreline, take a look at what’s under your toes — you may find inspiration for your upcoming art project or the remains of an ancient predator. The simple act of beachcombing, when a person searches the beach for items of interest, can lead to discoveries that become prized possessions or raw material for creative pursuits.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

But it’s not just about collecting. The objects have an origin story, and their journey to shore can be told through their shapes, textures and colors.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Fossils Beaches and lakes are filled with relics of time. If an organism dies and is quickly buried in sediment, it can become fossilized. Animals without skeletons are harder to preserve because they decompose faster. But animals with harder organic materials, such as shells and shark teeth, may leave an imprint. Over time — maybe millions of years — sediment layers build up, burying the fossils. But eventually, as sea levels rise and fall, those fossils become exposed on land. Currents and waves erode cliffs and shorelines, further revealing fossils. Rivers can also deposit sediment abundant in fossils onto a beach. Man-made objects Not everything you find on a beach is natural. Millions of pounds of trash is collected from beaches every year. When the nonprofit environmental group Surfrider Foundation removed more than 170,000 pounds of trash from U.S. coastlines in 2021, it found a majority of the waste was made from plastic. Sea and beach glass Sea glass from bottles, jars or ceramics finds its way into waterways and oceans, giving the beach a few colorful specks of sparkle. Currents tumble and smash broken pieces of glass against rock and sand, rounding off sharp corners and forming smooth shapes. Sea glass is formed when saltwater slowly dissolves additives in glass, creating a frosted surface. It’s different from beach glass, which is clear and comes from fresh water. Finding authentic sea or beach glass is becoming rare, as the number of collectors who beachcomb for the colorful pieces — which may be used to make art or jewelry — has increased. Recycling has also helped to reduced the amount of glass discarded in water. Fossils Beaches and lakes are filled with relics of time. If an organism dies and is quickly buried in sediment, it can become fossilized. Animals without skeletons are harder to preserve because they decompose faster. But animals with harder organic materials, such as shells and shark teeth, may leave an imprint. Over time — maybe millions of years — sediment layers build up, burying the fossils. But eventually, as sea levels rise and fall, those fossils become exposed on land. Currents and waves erode cliffs and shorelines, further revealing fossils. Rivers can also deposit sediment abundant in fossils onto a beach. Man-made objects Not everything you find on a beach is natural. Millions of pounds of trash is collected from beaches every year. When the nonprofit environmental group Surfrider Foundation removed more than 170,000 pounds of trash from U.S. coastlines in 2021, it found a majority of the waste was made from plastic. Sea and beach glass Sea glass from bottles, jars or ceramics finds its way into waterways and oceans, giving the beach a few colorful specks of sparkle. Currents tumble and smash broken pieces of glass against rock and sand, rounding off sharp corners and forming smooth shapes. Sea glass is formed when saltwater slowly dissolves additives in glass, creating a frosted surface. It’s different from beach glass, which is clear and comes from fresh water. Finding authentic sea or beach glass is becoming rare, as the number of collectors who beachcomb for the colorful pieces — which may be used to make art or jewelry — has increased. Recycling has also helped to reduced the amount of glass discarded in water. Fossils Beaches and lakes are filled with relics of time. If an organism dies and is quickly buried in sediment, it can become fossilized. Animals without skeletons are harder to preserve because they decompose faster. But animals with harder organic materials, such as shells and shark teeth, may leave an imprint. Over time — maybe millions of years — sediment layers build up, burying the fossils. But eventually, as sea levels rise and fall, those fossils become exposed on land. Currents and waves erode cliffs and shorelines, further revealing fossils. Rivers can also deposit sediment abundant in fossils onto a beach. Man-made objects Not everything you find on a beach is natural. Millions of pounds of trash is collected from beaches every year. When the nonprofit environmental group Surfrider Foundation removed more than 170,000 pounds of trash from U.S. coastlines in 2021, it found a majority of the waste was made from plastic. Sea and beach glass Sea glass from bottles, jars or ceramics finds its way into waterways and oceans, giving the beach a few colorful specks of sparkle. Currents tumble and smash broken pieces of glass against rock and sand, rounding off sharp corners and forming smooth shapes. Sea glass is formed when saltwater slowly dissolves additives in glass, creating a frosted surface. It’s different from beach glass, which is clear and comes from fresh water. Finding authentic sea or beach glass is becoming rare, as the number of collectors who beachcomb for the colorful pieces — which may be used to make art or jewelry — has increased. Recycling has also helped to reduced the amount of glass discarded in water. Fossils Beaches and lakes are filled with relics of time. If an organism dies and is quickly buried in sediment, it can become fossilized. Animals without skeletons are harder to preserve because they decompose faster. But animals with harder organic materials, such as shells and shark teeth, may leave an imprint. Over time — maybe millions of years — sediment layers build up, burying the fossils. But eventually, as sea levels rise and fall, those fossils become exposed on land. Currents and waves erode cliffs and shorelines, further revealing fossils. Rivers can also deposit sediment abundant in fossils onto a beach. Man-made objects Not everything you find on a beach is natural. Millions of pounds of trash is collected from beaches every year. When the nonprofit environmental group Surfrider Foundation removed more than 170,000 pounds of trash from U.S. coastlines in 2021, it found a majority of the waste was made from plastic. Sea and beach glass Sea glass from bottles, jars or ceramics finds its way into waterways and oceans, giving the beach a few colorful specks of sparkle. Currents tumble and smash broken pieces of glass against rock and sand, rounding off sharp corners and forming smooth shapes. Sea glass is formed when saltwater slowly dissolves additives in glass, creating a frosted surface. It’s different from beach glass, which is clear and comes from fresh water. Finding authentic sea or beach glass is becoming rare, as the number of collectors who beachcomb for the colorful pieces — which may be used to make art or jewelry — has increased. Recycling has also helped to reduced the amount of glass discarded in water.

Before you go

Beachcombing can be done any time of year near oceans, lakes and rivers. In some places, you may have better luck searching in the winter than in the summer — you might have less competition.

Check for specific rules and regulations before removing any items from a beach. Follow the seven principles of “Leave no trace,” which includes respecting wildlife and causing minimal disturbance to the land.

Know the tide schedule. Your best bet is to go at low tide, when the beach is more exposed.

Bring a bucket or container to carry your discoveries with you.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Julie Vitkovskaya contributed to this report.