The odyssey behind your beachcombing treasures
Discover the many types of objects you may find in the sand — and where they come from
The next time you walk the shoreline, take a look at what’s under your toes — you may find inspiration for your upcoming art project or the remains of an ancient predator. The simple act of beachcombing, when a person searches the beach for items of interest, can lead to discoveries that become prized possessions or raw material for creative pursuits.
But it’s not just about collecting. The objects have an origin story, and their journey to shore can be told through their shapes, textures and colors.
Driftwood
When wood meets water, an incredible transformation takes place. Organisms such as bivalves, bacteria and fungi remove organic material, hollowing the timber and making it lighter. Sand, wind and water further erodes the wood as it travels through rivers and oceans. The sun dries and bleaches the wood once it reaches land.
Driftwood can be considered a natural and renewable resource. Artists value its shape and texture in sculptures or furniture.
In some cases, it can also help us understand oceans. In one study, scientists used previously frozen driftwood to discover changes in the circulation of Arctic Ocean currents.
Shells
A vast range of creatures survive the sea encased in protective armor. Gastropods, such as sea snails, have one outer shell while bivalves, such as oysters, scallops and mussels, have two. As they grow, these animals use proteins and minerals to build their shells from the outside, leaving rings that can reveal their age. Once the creatures die, the shells are dislodged and wash ashore with the tide.
Beachcombers may find other types of shells, too, like parts of crustaceans or empty shark egg cases known as “mermaids’ purses” that resemble dark, alien-like pods.
Throughout history, shells have been used as tools, jewelry and currency. During the banking crisis of the Great Depression, drugstores in California used clam shells as change when cash was in short supply. The clam shells would circulate among individuals, acquiring signatures along the way, until cash became available and the clamshell could finally be redeemed.
American Indigenous tribes used shells for decorative and ceremonial purposes. On the East Coast, the Wampanoag created elaborate belts of white and purple beads that were carved from hard-shelled clams. When threaded together, these beads also served as communication or compensation.
Fossils
Beaches and lakes are filled with relics of time. If an organism dies and is quickly buried in sediment, it can become fossilized. Animals without skeletons are harder to preserve because they decompose faster. But animals with harder organic materials, such as shells and shark teeth, may leave an imprint.
Over time — maybe millions of years — sediment layers build up, burying the fossils. But eventually, as sea levels rise and fall, those fossils become exposed on land. Currents and waves erode cliffs and shorelines, further revealing fossils. Rivers can also deposit sediment abundant in fossils onto a beach.
Man-made objects
Not everything you find on a beach is natural. Millions of pounds of trash is collected from beaches every year. When the nonprofit environmental group Surfrider Foundation removed more than 170,000 pounds of trash from U.S. coastlines in 2021, it found a majority of the waste was made from plastic.
Sea and beach glass
Sea glass from bottles, jars or ceramics finds its way into waterways and oceans, giving the beach a few colorful specks of sparkle. Currents tumble and smash broken pieces of glass against rock and sand, rounding off sharp corners and forming smooth shapes. Sea glass is formed when saltwater slowly dissolves additives in glass, creating a frosted surface. It’s different from beach glass, which is clear and comes from fresh water.
Finding authentic sea or beach glass is becoming rare, as the number of collectors who beachcomb for the colorful pieces — which may be used to make art or jewelry — has increased. Recycling has also helped to reduced the amount of glass discarded in water.
Before you go
Beachcombing can be done any time of year near oceans, lakes and rivers. In some places, you may have better luck searching in the winter than in the summer — you might have less competition.
Check for specific rules and regulations before removing any items from a beach. Follow the seven principles of “Leave no trace,” which includes respecting wildlife and causing minimal disturbance to the land.
Know the tide schedule. Your best bet is to go at low tide, when the beach is more exposed.
Bring a bucket or container to carry your discoveries with you.
Julie Vitkovskaya contributed to this report.