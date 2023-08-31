Look up the best regional pizza in your state

Regional pizza styles are often named after the place where they originated — but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a Chicago deep-dish pie in the Deep South. Or a New York slice in New Haven, Conn.

[The best pizza in America, region by region]

To serve the pizza-craving public, we analyzed 7.5 million Yelp reviews and developed a formula to identify the best. While we’ve interpreted the data on the national level to see which style reigns supreme by state, here you can see which restaurants our formula prefers in each state.

Enter your state and style of interest below to find the regional pie you want to try.

1. Select a state → District of Columbia 2. Select a pizza style ~ New York style ~ Thin in the center with a risen lip on the edge, dressed in sauce with cheese atop. Top restaurants serving New York style pizzas in District of Columbia Up to six top ranked restaurants with at least a 3.5 rating 1 Wiseguy Pizza Website 2 Andy's Pizza - Shaw Website 3 Kouzina Angelinas Pizzeria - Shaw DC 4 Slice & Pie Pizza Website 5 My Own Pizza Website 6 DC Slices Website