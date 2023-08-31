Look up the best regional pizza in your state

Regional pizza styles are often named after the place where they originated — but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a Chicago deep-dish pie in the Deep South. Or a New York slice in New Haven, Conn.
[The best pizza in America, region by region]
To serve the pizza-craving public, we analyzed 7.5 million Yelp reviews and developed a formula to identify the best. While we’ve interpreted the data on the national level to see which style reigns supreme by state, here you can see which restaurants our formula prefers in each state.
Story continues below advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
Enter your state and style of interest below to find the regional pie you want to try.
~ New York style ~
Thin in the center with a risen lip on the edge, dressed in sauce with cheese atop.
Top restaurants serving New York style pizzas in District of Columbia
Up to six top ranked restaurants with at least a 3.5 rating
3
Kouzina Angelinas Pizzeria - Shaw DC
About this story
We created our own national directory of pizza styles by asking Yelp to search more than 85,000 independent and small-chain restaurants for reviews that mentioned 35 styles. To pinpoint reviews specifically about the regional pizza, not the city, we only counted “Detroit style” or “Detroit pizza,” but not just any mention of Detroit. We only considered pizzerias that had at least 25 reviews and where a substantial share mentioned the pizza style in question. We ranked them with a simple formula that accounted for rating (most important), number of reviews (important) and how often reviews mentioned that particular pizza style (less important). Shown here are the top six pizzerias that had a rating at or above 3.5 and satisfied the above requirements. Restaurants may serve more than the category they fall under, but reviewers singled them out for that style. We limited small chains to one appearance per style per metro area, so they didn’t dominate the list. In a few cases, we removed errant listings.