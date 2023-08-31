New York

To have the quintessential New York City pizza experience, grab a slice and take it on a walk.

“New Yorkers are nothing but multitaskers,” said Scott Wiener, founder of Scott’s Pizza Tours. “Sitting down to eat pizza is a waste of time.”

Sure, at some old-school pizzerias that don’t sell slices, you’ll have to grab a table or a box to go. But the need for pedestrian speed contributes to some of the defining characteristics of an iconic New York slice: “Thin in the center with a risen lip on the edge that’s flexible, foldable, portable, lovable, huggable, your best friend,” Wiener said.

Generally expect an herby tomato sauce, low-moisture mozzarella (no one wants to schlep a soupy slice up Broadway) and a sharp, salty flavor profile.

The cheese and the pepperoni pizza at Joe’s in New York. (Rana Düzyol for The Washington Post)

New Yorker Ed Levine — author of books about pizza, founder of Serious Eats and host of the Special Sauce podcast — won’t claim that the city has a lock on the best pizza because “there’s great pizza everywhere now.” But, he said, the city “certainly has the best slice culture.”

Like so many newcomers to America, pizza arrived via New York City. The first record of a pizzeria operating in the United States was listed in a 1894 city directory, according to research by pizza historian Peter Regas. That’s contrary to a long-repeated — though inaccurate, Regas say — claim that Lombardi’s in Manhattan was the first pizzeria to open in the U.S., in 1905.

There’s no description available of the first New York pizza, but Wiener said he assumes it would have been an iteration of the Neapolitan of the time: coal-fired and crispy with a dark char. Throwbacks to that coal-fired style include John’s of Bleecker Street and Arturo’s, both in Greenwich Village. Miriam Weiskind, a pizzamaker and former tour guide in Wiener’s company, calls the latter “one of the greatest hidden gems in New York City.”

Modern slice culture didn’t emerge until after World War II, Wiener said, with the arrival of gas-powered ovens.

“This is when they’re able to reheat slices,” said Weiskind. “That’s why you get a New York-style slice.”

Roni Wheel at Brooklyn DOP. (Rana Düzyol for The Washington Post)

That category may also include one of two pan pizzas, either a thick Sicilian square or a thinner “grandma” style.

Befitting a metropolis that is home to more than 8.3 million people, New York now contains multitudes of pizza cooked over coals, gas flames or wood-burning fires. In more recent years, a culture of what Wiener calls “nerdy pizza” has emerged. These higher-end shops “treat their pizza like it’s a bread, he said. “The dough is the focus.”

Ask a handful of pizza connoisseurs where you should go, and you’ll get several handfuls of answers; New York’s only downside is there are too many great pies to try in a single visit. — Hannah Sampson

Expert picks

Joe’s Pizza 7 Carmine St., New York, N.Y. 10014 | Website | 212-366-1182 Naples native Joe Pozzuoli opened this shop in 1975. Weiskind said in an email that Joe’s serves “one of the most iconic slices of NYC” that “folds like a dream.” While Joe’s has several additional locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and even Ann Arbor, Mich., and Miami, Weiskind recommends the original. Pepperoni pizza. (Rana Düzyol for The Washington Post) John’s of Bleecker Street 278 Bleecker St., New York, N.Y. 10014 | Website | 212-243-1680 Most conversations about classic New York pizza start with a mention of John’s of Bleecker Street, where the awning outside provides a look at New York City’s pizza history. “Since 1929,” one part says. “No slices,” another message reads. The Greenwich Village institution still serves whole pies cooked in coal-fired ovens like the city’s earliest pizzerias — and highlights another piece of its past, the “original wooden booths sentimentally etched by our loyal customers.” Cheese pizza. (Rana Düzyol for The Washington Post) Brooklyn DOP 237 Fifth Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y. 11215 | Website | 347-599-1913 This Park Slope storefront with a classic black-and-white awning opened in 2022 after one of its owners, Thomas Gian Ardito, started selling pies from home during the pandemic. It specializes in “artisan NY style pizza” and boasts a jaunty red and gold Pizzeria sign. Fans include Levine, who says the shop offers “a really good elevated New York slice.” Weiskind highlights the “comfy backyard space” and crust, which she says is worth saving for dessert with a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey. Various pizzas at Brooklyn DOP. (Rana Düzyol for The Washington Post)