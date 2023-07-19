Gates of the Arctic Share this story Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. Photographer Bonnie Jo Mount traveled to Alaska for The Washington Post’s latest podcast “Field Trip,” a journey through the messy past and uncertain future of America’s national parks. I heard the footsteps before the loud knocking. My colleagues and I were in Bettles, Alaska, staying at a historic lodge. We had asked the innkeeper to wake us for the northern lights. When he did, we dressed quickly and hurried into the cold night. It took a few minutes for our eyes to adjust to the waxing and waning waves of the greenish light, ever-changing in form. Tap photos for captions I was awed when the auroras shifted to resemble a giant bird of prey — claws outstretched. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, animate the night sky above Bettles Lodge.

Bettles is a gateway to the nation’s second largest national park: Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve. It’s one of the most remote national parks in the country, with no way of getting there other than hiking or flying.

We’d been in Bettles waiting for a chartered flight to Walker Lake — a national natural landmark inside the park. When the pilot finally arrived, he told us it still wasn’t clear enough to get to the lake. We’d have to go somewhere else.

A slow-moving serpentine river outside Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve.

Sometimes you have to travel in the wrong direction to get to the right place — especially in Alaska, where weather rules, which is how we landed at Long Lake. Traveling to Walter Lake.

A mushroom at Eagle Rock. A defunct phone booth in Bettles, Alaska.

Aidan Musser scans for birds of prey at Eagle Rock.

The pilot had arranged for us to spend the night on a parcel of private land with a dock, a boat and a small shelter so we had time to explore.

On the ground, I found a landscape for elves (and curious photographers). Bright foliage erupted from soil blackened by an accidental fire; moss, toadstools and caribou grass created another world. On the water, loons called and big drops of rain bounced on the surface.

Plants near the shoreline at Long Lake. Rain drops on the surface of Long Lake. A loon navigates Long Lake.

From a canoe in the middle of the lake, I was soothed by the sounds and the silence. A rain-covered canoe at Long Lake.

As I tried to climb ashore, I unintentionally pushed the canoe away from the dock — and fell in — wet to my waist. I was cold, but surprisingly not miserable. In September, the water has some remnants of summer warmth.

Regrowth following a fire on private land near Long Lake. Though primarily wilderness, some areas of the park are privately owned.

A mushroom surrounded by caribou moss at Long Lake. The moss is a lichen that provides a food source for caribou. Fog and clouds surround evergreens at Long Lake.

Walker Lake was still on our agenda. The pilots — a husband and wife team — were unable to get us there the next day. Instead, we flew to Coldfoot, where they lived. They let us sleep in their office, and we divvied up the comfort. Bishop Sand, the audio producer, got a couple cushions from a love seat and settled on the floor. Reporter Lillian Cunningham turned a giant stuffed bear into a cushion and snuggled with it on the now-barren love seat. As a gift for being the oldest, I got the other love seat that was just long enough for my head and torso.

By the time we landed at Walker Lake, more foul weather obscured that which should have been magnificent. But that changed on the way to tiny Anaktuvuk Pass, the only village inside the park’s more than 8 million acres of wilderness.

The Brooks Range outside Anaktuvuk Pass, Alaska.

A pedestrian walks along one of the few roads in Anaktuvuk Pass. The village is situated inside Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve.

The Brooks Range rises above a cemetery in Anaktuvuk Pass. Scott Ahgook, a freight agent, loads supplies.

Flying there was spectacular. Anaktuvuk Pass.

Autumn’s fiery oranges and yellows dotted the landscape — screaming for attention. A sinuous river idly zigged and zagged, while the snowcapped Brooks Range dazzled from every angle.

I didn’t want it to end.

A loon paddles across Long Lake.