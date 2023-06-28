Glacier Share this story Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. Washington Post photographer Matt McClain traveled to Montana for The Washington Post’s latest podcast “Field Trip,” a journey through the messy past and uncertain future of America’s national parks. I have always had a strong affinity for the American West. It’s a place that expands my spirit and makes me feel alive. As a photographer, I’m drawn to the rich quality of light and dramatic cloud-filled skies that seem to stretch on forever. Tap photos for captions I relish every time I get the chance to return. Running Eagle Falls.

Despite traveling throughout most of the Mountain West, I’d never visited Montana until last year. It was one of two states in the Lower 48 I had never stepped foot in — the other being Rhode Island.

Traveling to Glacier National Park last fall was an opportunity to witness the state’s vast and untouched wildness. I wasn’t sure the picture I had in my mind was real or imaged. Much of what I thought mirrored the scenes painted in the 19th and early 20th century by artists Charles Russell and Albert Bierstadt, the latter of whom created idealized visions of the West that were unknown to many in his time.

But the trip also brought some apprehension. As someone with a fear of heights, I felt uneasy about navigating Going-to-the-Sun Road — a 50-mile narrow mountainous route that connects the east portion of Glacier with the west.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

The road is a marvel of engineering, but a somewhat terrifying drive for me. People board a Sun Tours bus.

Vehicles along Going-to-the-Sun Road near Logan Pass. Going-to-the-Sun Road is the only road that passes through the park. Portions of Going-to-the-Sun Road hug the mountainside, offering stunning and sightly terrifying views.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Tour guide Dan Guardipee leads a tour.

A tourist snaps a photo during a bus tour. Sun Tours guide Dan Guardipee keeps his bus windows clean.

Flying into the small town of Kalispell made it clear I was very far from D.C. A layer of smoke from Canada’s wildfires obscured some of the vistas, making it all the more mysterious. Arriving in the afternoon, I spent the rest of the day walking the trails and exploring the edges of Lake McDonald, the largest lake in the park. Created by glacial waters, the lake was clearer than any body of water I had ever seen. I soon realized that the mountain views, pristine lakes and rushing waterfalls were far superior to the images I had concocted in my mind.

These scenes have deep spiritual significance to Native American tribes like the Blackfeet, whose reservation sits east of the park. Chief Mountain is one of the tribe’s most sacred places and has been the site for rituals and ceremonies dating back thousands of years. As I drove around, I saw the tribe’s bison grazing in the region.

The majestic scene made me wonder what the area must have looked like before the park was formed. Bison graze on the Blackfeet tribe’s reservation.

Both Lake McDonald Lodge and Glacier Park Lodge transport you back more than a hundred years. The lobby of Lake McDonald Lodge features paintings depicting Native Americans; in front of Glacier Park Lodge is a tepee.

Lake McDonald Lodge. A painting depicting Native Americans hangs in the lobby of Lake McDonald Lodge. A large fireplace at Lake McDonald Lodge.

As I returned to the shoreline of Lake McDonald one evening as the sun began to set, I spotted a couple in wedding attire. They were headed to a long dock that jutted out into the lake, and I overheard them say that they were going to jump in. Knowing how unusual and striking an image like that would be, I decided to follow them.

I pointed my camera at the dock, where the couple ran hand-in-hand toward the water. George and Sarah DeWald of Buffalo, New York, leap into Lake McDonald after their wedding.

I got a few frames before they were fully submerged. As they climbed back up on the dock, the groom realized his wedding ring had slipped from his finger. Thankfully, because the water was so clear, he was able to retrieve it with the help of others.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Scenic overlooks along Going-to-the-Sun Road offer visitors breathtaking views of the mountains.

Saint Mary Lake. A tour group stops at a lookout over Saint Mary Lake.

Preparing to leave, I knew that I would miss the quiet solitude of being in a remote environment. A mountain goat at Logan Pass.

Logan Pass, the highest point on the Going-to-the Sun Road. A mountain is seen from Logan Pass.

A paddle boarder on Lake McDonald.

There’s just one thing I probably wouldn’t miss: the panic of looking down on Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Going-to-the-Sun Road.