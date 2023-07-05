Everglades
Photographer Bonnie Jo Mount traveled to Florida for The Washington Post’s latest podcast “Field Trip,” a journey through the messy past and uncertain future of America’s national parks.
The researcher, steady on her feet, led the way. My colleagues and I trudged, teetered and toppled in mud that tugged at us like quicksand. We were trying to reach roseate spoonbills in one of their habitats, on a small, protected key in Everglades National Park. After spotting several atop barren trees, we trekked back through the mud and boated to another island, where we reveled in the pink birds launching and landing in treetops. Once hunted almost to extinction, these distinctive birds help scientists understand a precarious and changing ecosystem.
I grew up in Florida, but this was my first visit to the Everglades.
As a child, I imagined alligators and airboats, but the park offers much, much more.
Stretching across more than 1.5 million acres, the park contains multiple habitats and hosts hundreds of birds, numerous reptiles and dozens of mammals, including threatened manatees and endangered panthers.
For photographers, the opportunities are endless.
The evening I arrived I joined a group of tourists for a night walk on the Anhinga Trail. Ranger Dave Zelagin guided us. His bright flashlight in the dark illuminated a little blue heron resting safely in a tree and searched for red-eyed alligators. After spotting one on the path ahead, we decided to detour — these reptiles are hungry at night.
Alligators animate the Everglades: gliding through water, snoozing next to footpaths and sometimes startling passersby with territorial growls. Amid the salt and freshwater habitats, they also coexist with crocodiles — unlike any other place on the planet.
Birds are everywhere — big birds — and many seem unperturbed by the visitors.
I don’t think I’ve ever been so close to great blue herons; I probably could have petted the jade-eyed cormorant that was sunning on a rail.
One afternoon, a group of kayakers invited me to join them. Crossing Coot Bay Pond, we watched as an osprey dove for dinner. Moments later, a fish jumped over my kayak! (What a photo that might have been.)
We navigated past luminous mangroves on rust-colored, tannic water.
I spent my final night in the park in a simple glamping tent near the water’s edge. Rising early to photograph birds on the shoreline, I cherished their chatter and a sky that shifted from muted twilight to sunrise orange — beckoning me to return.
About this story
Episode 3 · Everglades National Park
Field Trip
Journey with Lillian Cunningham through the messy past and uncertain future of America’s most awe-inspiring places: the national parks.
Lillian slogs through the marsh and steps back in time to explore how past mistakes devastated the “River of Grass.” What will it take to restore this unique landscape of water and sky? Along the way, the park’s wildlife has a thing or two to say.