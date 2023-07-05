Everglades Share this story Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. Photographer Bonnie Jo Mount traveled to Florida for The Washington Post’s latest podcast “Field Trip,” a journey through the messy past and uncertain future of America’s national parks. The researcher, steady on her feet, led the way. My colleagues and I trudged, teetered and toppled in mud that tugged at us like quicksand. We were trying to reach roseate spoonbills in one of their habitats, on a small, protected key in Everglades National Park. After spotting several atop barren trees, we trekked back through the mud and boated to another island, where we reveled in the pink birds launching and landing in treetops. Once hunted almost to extinction, these distinctive birds help scientists understand a precarious and changing ecosystem. I grew up in Florida, but this was my first visit to the Everglades. Tap photos for captions As a child, I imagined alligators and airboats, but the park offers much, much more. Visitors navigate the Flamingo Canal.

Stretching across more than 1.5 million acres, the park contains multiple habitats and hosts hundreds of birds, numerous reptiles and dozens of mammals, including threatened manatees and endangered panthers.

For photographers, the opportunities are endless. A cormorant along the Anhinga Trail.

Students from Ocean Studies Charter School go on a ranger-led wet walk.

Students explore a cypress dome.

The evening I arrived I joined a group of tourists for a night walk on the Anhinga Trail. Ranger Dave Zelagin guided us. His bright flashlight in the dark illuminated a little blue heron resting safely in a tree and searched for red-eyed alligators. After spotting one on the path ahead, we decided to detour — these reptiles are hungry at night.

Alligators animate the Everglades: gliding through water, snoozing next to footpaths and sometimes startling passersby with territorial growls. Amid the salt and freshwater habitats, they also coexist with crocodiles — unlike any other place on the planet.

A roseate spoonbill in flight above Florida Bay.

Spanish moss drapes an oak tree. The curved bill of a double-crested cormorant.

Birds are everywhere — big birds — and many seem unperturbed by the visitors. Visitors take in a view of the landscape from the Shark Valley Observation Tower.

I don’t think I’ve ever been so close to great blue herons; I probably could have petted the jade-eyed cormorant that was sunning on a rail.

Cyclists pedal on a 15-mile loop in Shark Valley.

A turtle surfaces. Native American environmental activists Houston Cypress and Durante Blais-Billie tour the Everglades. An anhinga cleans and dries its feathers in Shark Valley.

Fishermen navigate the Flamingo Canal.

A great blue heron lingers. These birds have a wing span that is greater than their height. Ranger Dave Zelagin leads a night walk along the Anhinga Trail. A Florida Cottonmouth is illuminated by a flashlight.

One afternoon, a group of kayakers invited me to join them. Crossing Coot Bay Pond, we watched as an osprey dove for dinner. Moments later, a fish jumped over my kayak! (What a photo that might have been.)

A visitor pauses to photograph an American alligator. Cypress trees. An American crocodile relaxes.

An osprey rises after an unsuccessful plunge for food in Coot Bay Pond.

A group of kayakers explore Coot Bay.

We navigated past luminous mangroves on rust-colored, tannic water. A West Indian manatee surfaces at the Flamingo Marina. Manatees were once listed as endangered species but through conservation efforts, the listing was changed to "threatened" in 2017.

I spent my final night in the park in a simple glamping tent near the water’s edge. Rising early to photograph birds on the shoreline, I cherished their chatter and a sky that shifted from muted twilight to sunrise orange — beckoning me to return.

Visitors take in a sunrise at Flamingo Campground.

Birds gather by the shore on Florida Bay.